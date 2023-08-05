Suhana Khan sizzles in blue saree as she poses at Mannat balcony in throwback pics; Shweta Bachchan, Navya Nanda react

Suhana Khan made a stunning appearance at her friend Aaliyah Kashyap's engagement bash on Thursday. She took to Instagram on Saturday to share a few pictures from her photo shoot conducted at her residence Mannat before she left for the party. Aaliyah is filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter who got engaged to boyfriend Shane Gregoire recently and threw a bash on Thursday to celebrate the occasion. Also read: Inside Aaliyah Kashyap’s engagement bash with dreamy white decor, huge cake and too many star kids. See pics Suhana Khan has shared her pics in a blue saree.

Suhana simply put a blue heart in the caption while sharing her pictures in a blue saree by designer Arpita Mehta. She wore a custom-made intricate mirror and cutdana hand-embroidered electric blue sari for Aaliyah's party.

Reactions to Suhana Khan's pics

Fans and friends of the aspiring actor were all praise for her in the comments section. Her friend Navya Naveli Nanda called her “Prettyyyyyyy” while her mom Shweta Bachchan wrote “Beautiful girl” in the comments section. Her close friend Shanaya Kapoor shared several nazar emojis while her father Sanjay Kapoor wrote, “Lovely pictures”. Sanjay's wife Maheep Kapoor also wrote, “Stunnnningggg Suhanaaa.” Bhavana Pandey called her “Gorgeous”. Designer Vikram Phadnis also commented, "manana padega (will have to accept) with hearts and raised hands emojis.

Suhana Khan's film debut

Suhana is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan and is all set to make her film debut with The Archies. On Saturday, The Archies director Zoya Akhtar unveiled new solo posters of the star cast including Suhana. Sharing the post which showed Suhana in a Zoya wrote, “Sassy to classy and everything in between, the world better watch out for Veronica Lodge ‘cause here she comes.”

Created by Zoya Akhtar, The Archies is an Indian adaptation of the famous comic book Archies and will soon release on Netflix. The release date is however, not yet announced. Alongwith Suhana, it will also mark the acting debut of Shweta Bachchan's son Agastya Nanda and Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor. Also among the cast members are Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Aditi "Dot" Saigal and Yuvraj Menda.

