Suhana Khan steps out with rumoured boyfriend Agastya Nanda; Abhishek Bachchan, Navya Nanda join them. Watch
Actor Abhishek Bachchan stepped out of home to spend the evening with his nephew Agastya Nanda and niece Navya Naveli Nanda in Mumbai. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, also accompanied them. (Also Read | Suhana Khan parties with rumoured boyfriend Agastya Nanda in London. Watch)
Abhishek seen with Agastya, Suhana
In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram on Tuesday, all of them were seen exiting a building and getting inside a car as it rained. In another clip, Abhishek Bachchan was seen driving the car as Agastya sat next to him smiling.
For the outing, Suhana was seen in a floral dress and heels. Navya Naveli Nanda wore a pink shirt, denims and slipons. Agastya opted for a black T-shirt, denims and sneakers. Abhishek wore a black sweatshirt, trousers and white shoes.
Suhana and Agastya's Bollywood debut
Suhana and Agastya made their Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's OTT film The Archies. It also starred Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot and Yuvraj Menda. The Archies, released in 2023, is a teen musical comedy film. The film is a live-action adaptation of The Archies, a fictional rock band who appeared in the 1960's animated cartoon, The Archie Show (with characters drawn from Archie Comics).
Suhana's next film
Apart from this, Suhana is also preparing to make her debut on the big screen alongside her father, Shah Rukh Khan, in the upcoming film The King. Abhishek will also be an antagonist in the film. Reportedly, Sujoy Ghosh will direct the film.
Abhishek's upcoming projects
Abhishek will also be seen in Housefull 5. The film also features Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Chunky Pandey in key roles.
Agastya's next project
Agastya, too, is gearing up for his big-screen debut soon. He will play the lead in filmmaker Sriram Raghavan’s Ekkis. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Ekkis is the biopic of 1971 war hero, Arun Khetarpal. The film will also star Dharmendra in a key role.
