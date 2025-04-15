Sunita Ahuja on divorce rumours with Govinda: ‘Ab tu zyada hi bol raha hai’

Rumours had been swirling for months that actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja were headed for a divorce after nearly four decades of marriage. Sunita Ahuja has once again spoken about the speculation, responding in her signature style. Also read: Govinda's lawyer reveals Sunita Ahuja did file for divorce 6 months ago Govinda and Sunita Ahuja tied the knot in 1987, even before Govinda rose to stardom in Bollywood.

Sunita Ahuja puts divorce rumours to rest

Sunita spoke about the buzz around trouble in her marriage with actor Govinda during an interaction with Instant Bollywood.

When asked about the divorce rumors, Sunita responded with a witty quip, she said, “tu zyada hi bol raha hai beta (You’re talking too much now, son)”.

She added, “Mere ko koi farak nahi padhta koi bhi news aajaye. Maine pehle bhi bola hai jab tak hamare mou se nahi sunoge, koi bhi news ko react mat karna. Jab tak hum nai mou khole, baadme sab gole hie gole" (It doesn’t matter to me what news comes out. I’ve said before, until you hear it us, don’t react to anything. Until we speak, it’s all just speculation)".

Earlier, in an interview with ABP, Sunita has responded to the divorce rumours. Addressing the criticism levelled at their relationship, Sunita said, “Positive hai ya negative hai. Positive hai mujhe pata hai. Mai sochti hu kuttey hai log bhaukenge” (Whether it’s positive or negative… I know it’s positive. I think people are like dogs — they will bark).

What we know about the cracks in Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s marriage

In February, reports surfaced that Govinda and Sunita Ahuja had filed for divorce after 38 years of marriage. Govinda's lawyer, Lalit Bindal, confirmed that Sunita did file for divorce, but added that the couple were now back together. In an interview with India Today, he said, “We also travelled to Nepal during the New Year and performed puja together at Pashupatinath Mandir. Everything is fine between them now. These things happen between couples, but they are going strong and will always be together.”

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja tied the knot in 1987, even before Govinda rose to stardom in Bollywood. The couple kept their marriage a secret and only went public after welcoming their daughter, Tina Ahuja, the following year. They also have a son, Yashvardhan, who was born in 1997. Govinda's son is now all set to make his Bollywood debut. He will be seen in a romantic drama directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sai Rajesh, known for Telugu films like Colour Photo, Hrudaya Kaleyam, and Baby.