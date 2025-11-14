Sunita Ahuja says even she learnt about what happened to Govinda from his interview outside hospital

Just two days after Govinda walked out of Mumbai’s CritiCare Hospital, his wife Sunita Ahuja has dropped a surprising revelation. She has revealed that she had no idea about her husband getting hospitalised, and only learnt about it when she watched him talking to the media after his discharge. Sunita Ahuja was not with Govinda when he was rushed to CritiCare Asia Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai.

Sunita gives an update

Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja, who was not in Mumbai when Govinda was hospitalised, spoke about his health in her latest vlog on YouTube. Sharing an update on his health, Sunita revealed that she actually learned the details of her husband’s condition through online reports.

Responding to all the fans’ concerns coming her way, Sunita said, “Govinda is completely fit. He was working out to prepare for his new film Duniyadaari when he fainted. Over work out ki wajah se fatigue ho gaye (He felt fatigued after doing extra work-wout).”

She added, “I have just returned and watched an interview where it was mentioned that he suffered fatigue due to over-exercising. But he’s doing well now. Don’t worry.”

What do we know about Govinda’s hospitalisation

On Wednesday, Govinda was rushed to CritiCare Asia Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai after feeling disoriented. It was his friend Bindal Lalit who took Govinda to the hospital after a worried call from the actor. He revealed that Govinda had been feeling weak and uneasy since Tuesday morning. At that time, Lalit shared that Sunita and their daughter Tina were out of town at the time but have since rushed back to be by his side.

Govinda was discharged on Wednesday, following which the actor greeted photographers stationed outside the hospital. Giving an update about his health, Govinda smiled and said, “Zyada hard work kar lia… fatigue hogaya tha… Ab thik hun (I worked a bit too hard… I’m fine now).” Govinda shared that doctors have given him medicines.