Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari teaser: Internet thinks Sanya Malhotra should have been the lead instead of Janhvi Kapoor

The teaser of romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari was released on Friday, hinting at a quirky love story starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, alongside Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf. However, the teaser didn't quite hit the mark, with social media users giving it a thumbs down. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is slated to release on October 2.

Internet reacts

Social media users were left underwhelmed by the teaser of the upcoming Dharma productions, with many expressing disappointment over the lack of palpable chemistry between Varun and Janhvi. Some social media users even felt that Sanya would have been a better fit as the lead, sparking discussions about casting choices and expectations from the film on Reddit.

One wrote, “Ikr, he just doesn't have it now. Janhvi is adding nothing, if not pulling the teaser down. Sanya and rohit only garnered my attention in this otherwise bland teaser,” with one saying, “Wish Rohit & Sanya were the actual lead pair.”

Another disappointed social media user wrote, “Can’t believe Sanya Malhotra is playing a secondary character”, with one saying, “She should’ve been main lead, but Papa Jo had other plans.”

One viewer shared, “The fact that even bo wise sanya has a much better track record than janhvi. I have no words about the workings of this clique driven industry”. One comment read, “Sanya and Rohit have so much presence compared to the main leads. Jhanvi's surgeries come through in films . It's so distracting to watch her . Varun's downfall needs to be studied.”

One wrote, “Sanya and Rohit have so much presence compared to the main leads”, with another echoing, “Rohit saraf & sanya are exhibiting main character energy the other 2 look like junior artists (no offence to junior artists).”

One shared, “Sanya and rohit deserve lead not them”, and another wondered, “Looks decent. But why janhvi!!???”

“There is something about janhvi that doesn't click,” one wrote, with one adding, “Definitely skipping this bro. Varun should stay away from doing movies which involves his father or Kjo in some manner.”

“Rohit and Sanya giving main characters in just few seconds and leads are giving sidekicks for comic relief,” shared another.

More about Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

The teaser starts with Varun dressed as Baahubali, but his friend jokes he looks like "Ranveer Singh ki dhoti me Prabhas ka paudha." Varun's character then introduces himself as "sanskari Sunny." The teaser then cuts to a montage introducing the cast: Janhvi in a saree, Sanya dancing, and Rohit Saraf making a stylish entrance like Shah Rukh Khan's helicopter scene in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Adar Poonawalla, and Shashank Khaitan, the film is a spiritual successor to the Dulhania films, which featured Alia Bhatt in the lead role opposite Varun Dhawan. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari also stars Maniesh Paul and Akshay Oberoi in supporting roles. It will release in theatres on October 2.