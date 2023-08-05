Swatantrya Veer Savarkar faces legal troubles: Randeep Hooda, Sandeep Singh stake claim over copyright

The biopic on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar is facing legal issues as the director-actor Randeep Hooda and producer Sandeep Singh have both claimed their ownership over the copyrights for the story. Randeep plays the titular role of Savarkar in the film that 'aims to bring Swatantra Veer Savarkar's inspiring life and contributions to the forefront'. (Also read: Randeep Hooda walks in knee-deep water, delivers flood relief kits in Haryana) Randeep Hooda plays the titular role in Swatantrya Veer Swarakar.

Randeep Hooda claims 100% ownership

When the film was originally announced, Randeep was the co-producer, lead actor, and director of the film, while Anand Pandit and Sandeep Singh were mentioned as the producers of the film on its promotional material such as posters.

Recently, Randeep Hooda Productions issued a press statement claiming complete ownership of the copyrights to the upcoming film, which also marks the directorial debut of Randeep Hooda. The statement, issued by Karan Halai of M/s Halai and Co Advocates and Legal Consultants on behalf of the actor-filmmaker said that Randeep produced, directed, and completed the film ‘despite all odds by facing various challenges coming his way including financial, mental, and physical’.

The statement further claimed that other entities were trying to infringe upon Randeep's rights to the film and added, "He with his utmost dedication perseverance and aim of paying respect to the real hero i.e. the main character of the film, has thwarted obstructions created by other entities bent upon disrupting the making of the film, also attempting to infringe on his legal rights."

It added, "He has faced grave agony and losses including risk to his life as one would be able to see unprecedented weight loss he undertook and consequent the risk of life so as to get in and fit appropriately in the main character of the film i.e. Veer Savarkar and attempt to do complete justice to the role he played. He is the sole owner of all the intellectual property rights of the said film and legally speaking on a strong footing with all his legal options open to ensure the timely release of the film which we are sure would be awaited keenly by the public to get the real feel of one of our freedom struggle’s biggest hero of the times."

Sandeep Singh, Anand Pandit oppose Randeep's claims

Advocate Ravi Suryawanshi responded to the claims on behalf of Sandeep Singh and Legend Studios Private Limited (joint producer of the film) and Anand Pandit Motion Pictures LLP. He said,“Our Client M/s Legend Studios Private Limited, alongwith M/s Anand Pandit Motion Pictures LLP. are the exclusive joint producers and owners of the entire 100 percent Intellectual Property Rights and exploitation rights of the film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar."

“Our client is utterly shocked and surprised with the false and baseless claims made by Mr. Randeep Hooda about the ownership of the Intellectual Property Rights of the said Film. The producers M/s Legend Studios Private Limited, alongwith M/s Anand Pandit Motion Pictures LLP. have signed Mr. Randeep Hooda as an actor in the said Film,” he added.

Legal action against Randeep Hooda?

The advocate also said legal action against Randeep Hooda may be underway. "Therefore, the claim made by him has come as a shock to them and the producers are in the process of taking appropriate legal action (both civil and criminal) against Mr Randeep Hooda.”

