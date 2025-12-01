Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 4: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon's film crosses 60 crore, beats Raanjhanaa

Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 4: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon's film Tere Ishk Mein was one of the most-awaited films of the year. The trailer sparked a buzz among viewers, and AR Rahman's music received a lot of attention. The film, which is directed by Aanand L Rai, was released in theatres last Friday and had a strong opening day. How did it fare on its first Monday? Let's take a look. (Also read: Kriti Sanon reacts as fan praises her ‘career-best’ performance in Tere Ishk Mein: ‘It’s exciting to challenge yourself’) Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 4: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon received praise for their performances.

Tere Ishk Mein passes the Monday test

As per the latest update on Sacnilk, Tere Ishk Mein collected ₹ 8.25 crore on its fourth day of release. It is a slight dip in collections, which was expected given it is a Monday. Still, the single-day numbers are clean and have shown momentum at the start of the week. The film collected ₹ 19 crore on Sunday, its highest so far. The total collection of the film now stands at ₹60.25 crore.

Tere Ishk Mein has now managed to surpass the total net collection of Raanjhanaa ( ₹ 60.22 crore), which was the last collaboration of Dhanush and Aanand which had a theatrical release.

About the film

The film revolves around Mukti, a young woman played by Kriti, who falls for the fierce, volatile, rule-breaking Shankar (Dhanush). But circumstances pull them apart before their love can take shape. Unable to cope with the heartbreak, Dhanush's character becomes vengeful and pledges to burn 'entire Delhi' to ashes for his broken heart. Their intense and unhinged love story forms the core of the film.

The film is produced under the banners of Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow Productions. It is jointly produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. AR Rahman has served as the music composer, while Irshad Kamil has penned the lyrics of the songs.