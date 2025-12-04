Tere Ishk Mein worldwide box office collection day 6: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon film crosses 100 crore in less than 1 week

Tere Ishk Mein worldwide box office collection day 6: Aanand L Rai’s love story, Tere Ishk Mein, has crossed the ₹100 crore mark worldwide in less than a week of its release. The film, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, crossed the milestone despite witnessing a dip as it entered its second week. Take a look. Tere Ishk Mein worldwide box office collection day 6: Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in a still from Aanand L Rai's film.

Tere Ishk Mein worldwide box office

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Tere Ishk Mein has collected ₹77.85 crore net and ₹92.65 crore gross in India since its release last Friday. Adding to that the ₹8.50 crore collection from overseas, the film has a worldwide total of ₹101.15 crore in six days.

The film had collected ₹92.50 crore worldwide in five days, and despite showing a 33% dip in India on Wednesday, it managed to cross the ₹100 crore mark. The film opened with ₹16 crore in India and ₹22 crore worldwide. It is performing better in Hindi than in Tamil.

Tere Ishk Mein needs to earn ₹138.1 crore to surpass Dhanush's previous film, Kuberaa, ₹109.50 crore to beat De De Pyaar De 2 and ₹110.27 crore to surpass Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. Saiyaara, the highest-grossing romantic drama, stands at a whopping ₹569.75 crore.

About Tere Ishk Mein

This is Aanand and Dhanush’s third film together after Raanjhanaa (2013) and Atrangi Re (2021). Tere Ishk Mein has been compared to Raanjhanaa due to the intensity of its theme. Discussing the film before its release, Dhanush told the press that his character Shankar is easier for audiences to like, but comes with his own emotional weight.

“Shankar is very easy to like, but he has his very own challenges, which I cannot say much about now. Once you watch the film, you will know he must have gone through these challenges to play this part,” he said. He also stated that Kundan from Raanjhanaa was complicated to play, adding, “It is a very complicated part to play. A little bit this way or that way, you end up not liking Kundan.”

Tere Ishk Mein tells the tumultuous love story of Shankar and Mukti, played by Dhanush and Kriti.