Search
Thu, Dec 04, 2025
New Delhi oC

Tere Ishk Mein worldwide box office collection day 6: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon film crosses 100 crore in less than 1 week

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Updated on: Dec 04, 2025 04:25 pm IST

Tere Ishk Mein worldwide box office collection day 6: Aanand L Rai's love story starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon crossed the milestone despite a dip.

Tere Ishk Mein worldwide box office collection day 6: Aanand L Rai’s love story, Tere Ishk Mein, has crossed the 100 crore mark worldwide in less than a week of its release. The film, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, crossed the milestone despite witnessing a dip as it entered its second week. Take a look.

Tere Ishk Mein worldwide box office collection day 6: Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in a still from Aanand L Rai's film.
Tere Ishk Mein worldwide box office collection day 6: Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in a still from Aanand L Rai's film.

Tere Ishk Mein worldwide box office

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Tere Ishk Mein has collected 77.85 crore net and 92.65 crore gross in India since its release last Friday. Adding to that the 8.50 crore collection from overseas, the film has a worldwide total of 101.15 crore in six days.

The film had collected 92.50 crore worldwide in five days, and despite showing a 33% dip in India on Wednesday, it managed to cross the 100 crore mark. The film opened with 16 crore in India and 22 crore worldwide. It is performing better in Hindi than in Tamil.

Tere Ishk Mein needs to earn 138.1 crore to surpass Dhanush's previous film, Kuberaa, 109.50 crore to beat De De Pyaar De 2 and 110.27 crore to surpass Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. Saiyaara, the highest-grossing romantic drama, stands at a whopping 569.75 crore.

About Tere Ishk Mein

This is Aanand and Dhanush’s third film together after Raanjhanaa (2013) and Atrangi Re (2021). Tere Ishk Mein has been compared to Raanjhanaa due to the intensity of its theme. Discussing the film before its release, Dhanush told the press that his character Shankar is easier for audiences to like, but comes with his own emotional weight.

“Shankar is very easy to like, but he has his very own challenges, which I cannot say much about now. Once you watch the film, you will know he must have gone through these challenges to play this part,” he said. He also stated that Kundan from Raanjhanaa was complicated to play, adding, “It is a very complicated part to play. A little bit this way or that way, you end up not liking Kundan.”

Tere Ishk Mein tells the tumultuous love story of Shankar and Mukti, played by Dhanush and Kriti.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Tere Ishk Mein worldwide box office collection day 6: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon film crosses 100 crore in less than 1 week
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On