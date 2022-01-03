This can’t go on forever, we must defeat the virus: Rakul Preet Singh

Actor Rakul Preet Singh has four films lined up for release in 2022 – Attack, Runway 34, Doctor G and Thank God – and she feels this is going to be “a super important year” for her. Talking about it, she says, “Hopefully, there will be more releases. Things would have been slightly different had it not been for the pandemic. Having said that, I’m glad that four of my films have announced their theatrical release dates. I’ve been waiting for my work to come out for people to accept it.”

However, the surge in the number of Omicron cases is a matter of concern for Singh much like anyone else. Worried that the theatrical release of many films might be delayed again, she says, “A lot of people have been struggling with getting their films out. There’s so much money riding on each film. The livelihoods of so many people apart from actors, directors and producers depend on films.”

Currently, the fear of an impending third lockdown affecting film schedules and shutdown of theatres all across the country is looming in the air. As the 31-year-old prays for brighter days, she says, “The rise in Omicron cases is a sad reality. Everything is unpredictable. All we can do is hope that people get vaccinated and take necessary precautions and follow protocols. This can’t keep going on forever. We’ve to be able to defeat the virus.”

The film industry suffered immeasurable losses over the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Quiz her if she feels that showbiz is mentally prepared for another wave and Singh says, “I guess, yes. However, the industry may suffer a hit again. The films that released in 2021 did well. We were all going back to our normal lives. But we’ve to wait and see what the future has in store for us.”