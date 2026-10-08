Shah Rukh Khan mourns the death of his friend and co-star Nana Patekar, recalls when he told him ‘don't lose the actor to become a hero’
Nana Patekar died on October 8 at the age of 75 due to a cardiac arrest. Shah Rukh Khan wishes he had more time with his friend and co-star.
Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan is mourning the death of his friend and co-star Nana Patekar. In a note he penned on Instagram on Thursday, he recalled how Nana once asked him not to lose the actor in him while pursuing a career as a hero. Nana died on October 8 at the age of 75 in Goa due to a cardiac arrest. Shah Rukh’s eulogy for him came in the evening.
(Follow live updates about Nana Patekar here)
Shah Rukh Khan’s obituary for Nana Patekar
Shah Rukh posted a still with Nana from their 1992 film Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman. He recalled shooting with him, writing, “When I first met him, out of awe and awkwardness I fiddled with my hair. He slapped my hand away and said ‘hero ki tarah Baal mat bana...tu actor hai’! (Stop fixing your hair like a hero, you’re an actor).”
Deep Dive
The actor also wrote about Nana’s straightforward nature, “He didn’t flatter you. He didn’t tell you what you wanted to hear. He told you what you needed to hear. That was Nana. Straightforward. Rough, honest and had the most beautiful smile.” Shah Rukh added, “He always had a strange way of showing affection. He would shout at you first, and then somewhere between the third or fourth insult, you realised you were being hugged. He loved me and I loved him back.”
Calls Nana Patekar a mentor, critic and friend
Shah Rukh further wrote about his relationship with Nana, “He was a mentor, a teacher, a critic and a friend who beat me and everyone else around him in carrom game after game and relished his victories,” adding, “Nana your intensity, laughter, madness and love will always stay with us. I just wish we had time to have more conversations, another argument, another cup of tea and a game of carrom.”
The star wrote about how much he will miss his friend, “You have left a void not only in the world of cinema but in the hearts of all Indians and the world. All I can say is, I will miss you dearly and carry your words in my heart till the end of time....’hero banne ke chakar mein actor mat khona’. (Don't lose the actor to become a hero)” He ended his note with, “May your soul rest in peace Nana and Allah bless you. The Heavens will be blessed to have you... a masterful actor and an unbeatable carrom champion. Love you and miss you dearly!! Too soon my Hero Actor! RIP.”
After Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Nana and Shah Rukh worked together in 2002 for Shakti: The Power. It was their last film together. Nana Patekar’s funeral will be held at his Pune farm on Thursday. His body is expected to have been brought there at 5 PM for a ‘darshan’ for fans.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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