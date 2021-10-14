This Navratri, Esha Deol Takhtani wants to instil self-respect and dignity in her daughters

At a time when gender-based violence cases are still on a rise, Esha Deol Takhtani believes that this Navratri will remind men of the Goddess that resides within every woman. “These cases are common in areas where education isn’t given much importance and there’s a lack of dignity and respect that men need to uphold for the opposite sex. During Navratri, everyone prays to the Goddess. When you worship Her, it’s imperative that you respect the women in your life,” she elaborates.

This Navratri is rather special for the 39-year-old actor. She has collaborated with new and upcoming women designers and businesses owned by women to give them a much needed push amid the on-going pandemic. “Things are much better this time around and I thought people would definitely dress up and step out. I’m glad to be helping and empowering other women who’ve started their own businesses,” says Takhtani, who is also making sure that her daughters adhere to the nine colours of Navratri.

Listening to Mahishasura Mardini and chanting Durga Saptashati are an integral part of Navratri celebrations for Takhtani. She believes that these rituals are important to instil the values of self-respect and dignity in her daughters, Radhya, 3, and Miraya, 2.

“We play shlokas from Mahishasura Mardini in the house in the morning and evening. Through both of my pregnancies, we chanted the Durga Saptashati. We’re doing it this year as well. It goes on for about one-and-a-half hours where we chant hymns to invoke the Goddess. When I had my daughters in my womb, I felt that they reacted to it. Now when we play it, they dance to it as if they’ve heard it before,” ends the actor, who will be seen in Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness.