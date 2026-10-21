Tiger Shroff seen without bandages in new photos with minister Ashish Shelar after Mumbai firing incident
In the first photos that surfaced after the attack, Tiger Shroff was seen shirtless, with visible bandages on his chest and left arm.
The firing incident involving Tiger Shroff sent shockwaves through the film industry. The incident took place on October 18, Sunday, in Mumbai, when the Bollywood actor was leaving a football club. A video of the shooting showed the attackers opening fire at his car from close range.
In the first photos that surfaced after the attack, Tiger was seen shirtless, with visible bandages on his chest and left arm. Reports said the actor suffered minor abrasions, was examined and later discharged. However, new photographs shared by Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar, who visited the actor following the firing incident on Tuesday, showed Tiger without bandages. The pictures came as a relief to his fans.
Tiger Shroff seen without bandages in new photos
Ashish captioned the post, “Visited Tiger Shroff and enquired about his well-being following the unfortunate firing incident in Juhu. Such acts of violence have no place in our society. Wishing him strength and a speedy recovery.”
Deep Dive
Tiger Shroff's first photos after the incident
On Sunday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had met Tiger after the firing incident. Videos and pictures from their meeting at the actor's home surfaced online in which he appeared shirtless and showed his bandages.
After his meeting with Tiger, Eknath Shinde condemned the attack, calling it “deeply concerning”. “Tiger Shroff’s vehicle was targeted. This incident is deeply concerning and condemnable; I condemn it in the strongest possible terms. I have spoken with the Police Commissioner, and I have also spoken with Tiger Shroff. The Mumbai Police Commissioner has formed several teams to track down those who opened fire—they will be apprehended and given a response in their own language. Our current priority is to keep Mumbai and its citizens safe,” Eknath Shinde said.
About the Tiger Shroff firing incident
On October 18, three assailants came in front of Tiger's car and opened fire. The actor escaped unhurt, but his driver and a fan who was near the vehicle sustained injuries. The actor rushed his driver to the hospital after the assailants fled on a bike. Later, three people were detained in Rajasthan's Kota in connection with the case and taken into Mumbai Police custody. On Tuesday, the Delhi Police arrested four people, including two women, in connection with the firing incident.
Meanwhile, Tiger’s team released a statement warning of legal action against those circulating AI-generated videos and false claims spreading misinformation about the actor.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
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