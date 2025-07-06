T-Series 'looks forward to collaborating' with Diljit Dosanjh after Border 2; they share 'strong' relationship: Report

Amidst the controversy surrounding Diljit Dosanjh's casting in Border 2, which follows the backlash he faced over Sardaar Ji 3, rumours emerged that T-Series had decided to sever ties with the actor for future projects. However, the production banner has quashed these speculations, putting the rumours to rest. Earlier this week, Diljit shut down the rumours of getting replaced in Border 2 by sharing a behind-the-scenes video of himself shooting for the film.

T-Series sets record straight

After Diljit shared a social media post from the Border 2 set, reports emerged suggesting that the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) had lifted its ban following a request by producer Bhushan Kumar. Although FWICE permitted the production of Border 2 to move forward, it stressed that its non-cooperation stance with Diljit would persist for upcoming projects.

Some reports claimed Bhushan Kumar had assured FWICE that T-Series would part ways with Diljit after Border 2. According to Mumbai Mirror, a source close to the production company has since denied these allegations.

“These reports are completely baseless,” the source told Mumbai Mirror.

“T-Series has always shared a strong and respectful working relationship with Diljit and looks forward to collaborating with him on future projects,” the insider added.

More about Diljit and Border 2

According to India Today, FWICE lifted the ban on Diljit for his upcoming film Border 2. The president of the association, BN Tiwari, shared that they took the decision after Bhushan Kumar reached out to them and pleaded personally.

It comes after several calls to ban Diljit and his upcoming work after he worked with Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3. The film opened overseas on June 27. It wasn’t released in India. The row comes in the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, followed by India's Operation Sindoor on May 7, in which air strikes were carried out on terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.