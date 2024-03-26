What if Friends was made in Bollywood: Don't miss video of Urmila Matondkar as Rachel Green, Salman Khan's Joey

Nostalgia alert! AI imagines six Bollywood actors as the ensemble cast – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer – of iconic US show, Friends. Urmila Matondkar was imagined as Rachel Green on the show, which ran successfully from 1994–2004; Jennifer played the role. Also read: Emotional Friends reunion clip goes viral Urmila Matondkar imagined as Jennifer Aniston's iconic Friends character Rachel Green; Salman Khan as Joey Tribbiani in the AI-generated video.

Watch Friends' Bollywood cast

Spotted on artist Karan Shetty's Instagram account, Manisha Koirala was given a Monica Geller (Courteney Cox) makeover in the video, while Juhi Chawla was turned into Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow). Salman Khan was seen as Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc), Akshay Kumar as David Schwimmer's Friends character Ross Geller and Aamir Khan as Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry).

Manisha's Monica looked pretty; Urmila aka Rachael’s divaness and Juhi aka Phoebe’s infectious smile were too accurate. Aamir Khan aka Chandler’s wide-eyed expression to Akshay aka Ross’s famous pout and frown and Salman Khan aka Joey’s messy hair and don’t-care look were equally good.

Reactions to video

Sharing the clip on Instagram on Monday, Karan Shetty, wrote, "What if Friends was made in Bollywood. Made with Deepfakes. Casting help by @scentedit What would be your fan cast?"

Reacting to the video, an Instagram user wrote, "If there was an Oscar for this casting, I'd give it." Another wrote, "You should do it again with younger generation." A comment also read, “Salman Khan is on point.”

Clockwise: Aamir Khan as Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), Juhi Chawla as Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), Akshay Kumar as Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) and Manisha Koirala as Monica Geller (Courteney Cox).

About Friends

Producers and writers Marta Kauffman and David Crane probably didn’t realise that their show Friends – documenting the lives of six friends (Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Ross, Chandler, and Joey) during their 20s and early 30s in New York City – would become a global phenomenon. One of the most popular shows ever, Friends ran for 236 episodes from September 1994 to May 2004.

Friends featured David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc.

Each Friends character has unique qualities

The show is known for its hilarious and relatable characters – Monica's neurosis, Rachel's passion for fashion, Joey's charming stupidity, Chandler's sarcastic jokes, Ross's bad luck-stricken love life and Phoebe's funny songs. Friends fans essentially grew up with these characters, often relating to them and their crazy lives.

