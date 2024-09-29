Urvashi Rautela says she was offered Ishaqzaade, had to let it go in order to focus on Miss Universe

Urvashi Rautela revealed that she was offered the YRF-produced film Ishaqzaade, but she turned it down to focus on her dream of participating in a beauty pageant holder. The actor was speaking with Hauterrfly when she revealed that Ishaqzaade was supposed to be her debut film, but she had to let it go because she wanted to focus on the rigorous process of beauty pageants. Urvashi won the Miss Diva-Miss Universe India title in 2015 and represented India at the Miss Universe pageant that same year. (Also read: Hrithik Roshan, Aditya Roy Kapur are on a celebrity dating app, reveals Urvashi Rautela) Urvashi Rautela shared that she turned down Ishaqzaade.

What Urvashi said

During the chat, Urvashi said, “I had to let go off a Yash Raj Films movie because I wanted to go for Miss Universe. It was Ishaqzaade, which was supposed to be my launch. But this (pageantry) was my focus since childhood and I really wanted to prepare for it. Some people have a different way of thinking, that after they win it, Bollywood becomes their main focus. But in my case, it was never like that."

When asked whether she spoke to Parineeti Chopra, who ended up doing the part, she said, "I never spoke to Parineeti [Chopra] about this, but it is good. Sabki kismat alag alag likhi hai bhagwan ne (Everyone has their own destinies). I wanted to be a pageant winner more than a heroine, this (Bollywood) followed automatically.”

More details

Ishaqzaade was a box office success, and marked the debut of Arjun Kapoor too. Parineeti's performance in particular received appreciation and she ended up winning a National Film Award – Special Mention for the role.

Urvashi made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with the romantic comedy film Singh Saab The Great. In the movie, she starred opposite Sunny Deol and Amrita Rao. She will be next seen in Welcome to the Jungle.