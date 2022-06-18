Varun Dhawan shares update about fan who asked him for help, alleging abuse from her father: 'There was a real issue'

Varun Dhawan, who had recently promised help to a fan from Ahmedabad, Gujarat after she alleged domestic abuse from her father, has shared an update on the matter. The actor said that he immediately looked into the matter with the help of his friends, and sought from Ahmedabad Police after verifying it. Also Read| Varun Dhawan promises help to fan alleging she and her mom are facing abuse from her father, fans applaud gesture

Varun thanked Ahmedabad Police for their quick response to the matter. He also noted that even though the fan had spoken about her ordeal publicly in a Twitter thread, he doesn't want to highlight it in public.

A video shared by Pinkvilla from a recent promotional event for Varun's upcoming film JugJugg Jeeyo showed him talking about the issue. He said, "5 to 10 people sent the thread to me. A journalist also sent that to me after verifying it. My friends in Ahmedabad went there and checked out the situation and it was real. There was a real issue. So that became a case about someone's personal life. I know she wrote about it publicly but I don't want to highlight it too much because I don't want it to backfire on them."

The actor added, "But this case was definitely pursued legally. I want to publicly say thank you to Ahmedabad Police and IPS Ajay Chaudhary Ji (Joint Commissioner of Police), who responded to me. Tabartor (relentless). They responded to it very quickly, took the matter into their hands, and investigated it. So I want to genuinely say thank you."

A fan of Varun, who handles a fan page for him on Twitter, had said in a Twitter thread earlier this month that her father abuses her and her mother and Gujarat Police hasn't provided much help in the matter. She had said, "He, for days doesn't let me eat food, also threatens us by using curse words and abusive language." Varun had responded to her tweets and promised her help. He tweeted, "This is an extremely serious matter and if this is true I will help you and speak to the authorities."

Varun is currently preparing for the release of his upcoming film JugJugg Jeeyo. The Raj Mehta directorial, which also stars Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor among others, is scheduled to release in theatres on June 24.

