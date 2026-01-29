Varun Dhawan shares video of ‘the worst injury’ he got on Border 2 sets: ‘I smashed my tail bone when I tried…’

Actor Varun Dhawan has shared a video giving a glimpse of how he got injured on the sets of his recent film Border 2. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Varun penned a note of smashing his tailbone and sustaining a hairline fracture. Varun Dhawan in stills from his new film Border 2.

Varun Dhawan talks about his worst injury on Border 2 sets In the video, during an action scene, Varun is seen being pushed by his co-star. The actor rams into the boxes, then into the wall, and immediately falls to his knees. He is then seen writing in pain as his co-star comes to help him. Varun gestures to him that he doesn't need his help.

Sharing the video, Varun wrote, "The worst injury I ever got on border 2. I smashed my tailbone into a rock when I tried to avoid banging into the camera. It was the worst pain I ever felt."

"O sustained a hairline fracture on the tailbone, which I feel I am still healing from. Thankful to my team for helping me continue that day, I could barely walk, but we kept going. Grateful for the journey," he added.