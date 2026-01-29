Varun Dhawan shares video of ‘the worst injury’ he got on Border 2 sets: ‘I smashed my tail bone when I tried…’
In the video, during an action scene, Varun Dhawan got pushed by his co-star. Check out his post here.
Actor Varun Dhawan has shared a video giving a glimpse of how he got injured on the sets of his recent film Border 2. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Varun penned a note of smashing his tailbone and sustaining a hairline fracture.
Varun Dhawan talks about his worst injury on Border 2 sets
In the video, during an action scene, Varun is seen being pushed by his co-star. The actor rams into the boxes, then into the wall, and immediately falls to his knees. He is then seen writing in pain as his co-star comes to help him. Varun gestures to him that he doesn't need his help.
Sharing the video, Varun wrote, "The worst injury I ever got on border 2. I smashed my tailbone into a rock when I tried to avoid banging into the camera. It was the worst pain I ever felt."
"O sustained a hairline fracture on the tailbone, which I feel I am still healing from. Thankful to my team for helping me continue that day, I could barely walk, but we kept going. Grateful for the journey," he added.
Last week, Varun, who essayed the role of Hoshiar Singh Dahiya in Border 2, penned a note and shared a bunch of photos from the film's set. He wrote, "A battle #border2. A film that really pushed me to my limits. An experience which so many people helped me get through. It changed me for good. Injuries, personal life changes and submitting to@the craft can’t wait for everyone to watch this film tomorrow. Putting one of my favourite background pieces from the film."
About Border 2
Border 2 so far has earned over ₹215 crore nett in India, as per Sacnilk.com. A sequel to the 1997 blockbuster Border, the movie released in theatres on January 23. It is backed by T-Series and J P Films. Border 2 also stars Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty.
While the 1997 film was based on the events of the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, Border 2 is also set against the backdrop of the same conflict. Border 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dutta and Nidhi Dutta. It also features Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana in pivotal roles.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnanya Das
Ananya Das works as Deputy Chief Content Producer with the digital platform on Hindustan Times. She has worked as a journalist for over 11 years. Currently, she writes about celebrities, films, web series and has a keen interest in K-pop.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.