Vicky Kaushal says wife Katrina Kaif 'Punjabi bol leti hai thodi thodi', shares secret to happy life

Vicky Kaushal has talked about his wife and actor Katrina Kaif in an interview. He revealed the secret to a happy life and how she is learning his native language.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been married for a year.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Vicky Kaushal has said Katrina Kaif has learnt quite a bit of Punjabi after getting married to the actor who hails from a Punjabi family. Vicky is the son of stunt director Sham Kaushal and Veena and regularly shares videos of him enjoying Punjabi songs while travelling in his car. Also read: Vicky Kaushal leads Katrina Kaif by hand to pose for pics at Govinda Naam Mera screening

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina tied the knot at a Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur last year. They recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary at a hilly location. Katrina has earlier also celebrated festivals like Karwa Chauth, Diwali and Lohri with Vicky's family.

Talking about how Katrina has learnt his native language, Vicky told GOODTiMES in an interview, “Voti Punjabi bol leti hai thodi thodi (my wife is able to speak a bit of Punjabi).” The actor also said that that the secret to a good life is saying “hanji (yes)” all the time.

Vicky and Katrina made a joint appearance at a beauty event on Tuesday and then at the screening of Vicky's upcoming film Govinda Naam Mera on Wednesday. The two had talked about life after marriage during their separate appearance on Koffee With Karan season 7 this year.

Calling Katrina the ‘wisest’ and ‘most compassionate’, Vicky said, "It actually does feel great. I really truly do feel settled. It's a very beautiful feeling to kind of have that companion. And I just feel truly lucky to just find that in her - life partner. She is a wonderful soul and one of the wisest and the most compassionate person I have ever come across."

“I really learn from her a lot and she really grounds me. She is like a mirror to me. She would state out hard facts which I need to know and hear. And you always need that person with you. I truly feel fortunate to have her as my life partner,” he added.

Vicky will now be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. It is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16. He also has Sam Bahadur, Laxman Utekar's next and Anand Tiwari's next in pipeline.

