Vidya Balan says she’s ‘shamelessly optimistic’ amid acting break: 'Insecurity of not being seen does not weigh me down'

Vidya Balan is in no rush to return to the screen, and she’s completely at peace with it. In an interview with THR India, the actor opened up about taking a step back from work and whether the thought of not being seen ever causes insecurity or panic. She also talked about exercising the luxury of choice lately, where she enjoyed being at home and having fun while making reels. Vidya Balan expressed contentment in taking a break from acting, feeling no insecurity in a new interview. (AFP)

I have so much self-belief, says Vidya Balan

“I think I am shamelessly optimistic. I have so much self-belief. I have put myself out there at my biggest and not batted an eyelid. I’ve had people tell me I should work on myself, that I should shed weight. But I actually believe there is nothing wrong with me. And I think that is a great attitude because it helped me sail through. I was still playing the lead, so I don't think those kinds of insecurities have ever weighed me down," Vidya said.

Her unshakable self-assurance has carried her through years in an industry often obsessed with appearance. And now, for the first time in years, Vidya said she is embracing a stress-free phase. "For the first time in my life, I am not experiencing stress. Knowingly or unknowingly, we go through a lot of stress. I am enjoying this period. I am reading scripts, meeting people, and I have decided on two films. Unfortunately, I am not able to talk about it right now," Vidya said.

Vidya Balan's latest projects

Vidya Balan was last seen in the 2024 blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, where she starred alongside Kartik Aaryan and Madhuri Dixit. The film marked her much-anticipated return to the popular franchise and went on to earn over ₹400 crore at the box office. Prior to that, she received widespread critical acclaim for her role in the romantic comedy Do Aur Do Pyaar, co-starring Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

Vidya will next appear in Ritiesh Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji, a historical drama about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's life. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, and Genelia D'Souza and is set to hit the theatres on 1 May next year.