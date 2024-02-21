Vidyut Jammwal breaks silence on his viral nude photos being slammed, says he is ‘proud’ of himself

Vidyut Jammwal posted photos from his retreat in the Himalayas in December 2023. The internet had mixed reactions to the actor ditching all his clothes during the trip. Now, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Vidyut has reacted to the criticism over his viral 'naked' pictures. He said he loves to spend time by himself and, for the first time, chose to share his nude holiday pictures on his birthday, December 10. Also read | Ram Gopal Varma reacts to ‘Greek God’ Vidyut Jammwal's nude pics: You have brought out the Animal in you Vidyut Jammwal posted pics from his Himalayan retreat on his last birthday.

In the photos, Vidyut Jammwal was seen alone in a forest – bathing and cooking in the wild – sans clothes. Defending his pictures, the actor has now said, "I’ve been doing this for 14 years. This is the first time I’ve posted something. If you go back to my first Instagram post in Ladakh, where I’m almost exactly in the same form I do this for me. I live a luxurious life for the last five or seven years it’s been a little different like everything is taken care of by somebody, everything. It could be anything in my life. I spend about 15 to 20 days every year of my life spending time with me. It could be in the forest, it could be in the wilderness, it could be anywhere where not many people travel.“

He added, "I like doing my own stuff, I like putting up my tent, I like getting bored of me, I like reading a book which just doesn’t excite me, I like getting bored, I like spending time with me. So, this picture that you’re talking about is one of my 14 visits to these places and I thought why not post it? I’m proud of it. Everybody should spend time with themselves even if they can get naked and spend time with you. Nothing is more relaxing because the only person you should not be ashamed of is you. Where will you learn this with yourself.“

When asked if the chatter around his nude pictures bothered him, Vidyut said 'these small things are like a mosquito biting you', adding the criticism does not bother you 'if you don’t want it to bother you'. The actor also said that criticism never bothers him as it is just 'an opinion of somebody' about him.

Internet reaction to Vidyut's naked pics

Seeing his nude photos, some social media users were reminded of Ranveer Singh's nude pics for an international magazine photoshoot, which broke the internet in July 2022. One Instagram user commented below Vidyut's post, "Ranveer Singh ki tarah harkatein mat karo (Don't behave like Ranveer Singh)." Another added, "Ranveer se bhi aage nikal gaye aap (You left Ranveer way behind)."

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 14 contestant Abhinav Shukla had slammed Vidyut Jammwal's not-so 'nature-friendly' act in the pictures from the Himalayas. He wrote on X, “Good connecting with nature, what to eat and wear is purely a personal choice! But setting up fire next to a live tree, burning it along is not nature friendly and against camping/ outdoor ethics (until survival requires it) . That stone stove looks pretty inefficient, Dakota fire would have been great if you had luxury of 6-7 days!"

