Vijay Deverakonda says 'kaun rokenge, dekh lenge' after 'Boycott Liger' trends on Twitter: ‘There’s no room for fear'

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has reacted to the recent trend on social media of boycotting several Bollywood films. During a recent interview, speaking about if the trend affects his upcoming film Liger, Vijay said 'kaun rokenge dekh lenge (we will see who will stop us)'. Days ahead of the film's release, '#BoycottLigerMovie' started trending on Twitter. Recently, there have been calls to boycott films such as Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan and Hrithik Roshan's upcoming film Vikram Vedha. The trend has been affecting the box-office business of many recent releases. (Also Read | Amid fresh #boycottLiger chants, Vijay Deverakonda tweets he's ready to ‘fight')

Vijay also said that it is sad that films and actors have to be the ones to bear the brunt. He has also said that he is sure people will like him and Liger because they made the film with a lot of love and hard work. The actor also spoke about his personal struggles and career obstacles and how he overcame them.

News agency ANI quoted Vijay speaking about Liger on Monday, "With Liger we expected a bit of drama...but we'll fight. We've put our heart into making this film. And I believe that I am correct. I feel that there is no room for fear, when I had nothing, I didn't fear, and now after having achieved something, I don't think there needs to be any fear even now. Maa ka aashirwaad hai, Logon ka pyaar hai, Bhagwaan ka haath hai, andar aag hai, Kaun rokenge dekh lenge (We have mother's blessings, people's love, God's support, a fire inside us, we will see who will stop us)!"

On his struggles, Vijay said, "I believe that life has taught me to be a fighter. When I was younger I had to fight for respect and money...later I had to fight for my place in the industry and even to get work. Every film was like a tough fight for me. When I was doing my first film, we couldn't find a producer to bankroll it, so I did the film for free, we had to raise money to cover production expenses. At that point, I was nobody in the industry. When my third film Arjun Reddy was about to be out, we faced protest before it even hit the theatres. But it turned out to be a hit at the box office and now people know me because of my work in the film."

Liger, a sports drama, is all set to release theatrically on August 25. The film marks Vijay's debut in Hindi cinema and Ananya's first multi-lingual film. The film will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. It is produced by Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

