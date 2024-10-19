Vijay Varma says there is a monetary attachment to online trolling: 'People think these comments are real'

Vijay Varma recently reflected on the impact of trolls and negative comments on an actor and shared his perspective on handling it. In an interview with The Indian Express, the actor emphasised that online trolling is often paid for, highlighting the necessity to put an end to such practices. (Also read: Vijay Varma reveals if he is heading to Hollywood like Ishaan Khatter, Ali Fazal) Vijay Varma recently said that there is a monetary attachment to online trolling and negativity.

Vijay Varma on paid internet trolls

Vijay, while sharing his views on internet trolls, said, “What hurts me the most is that innocent people might think these comments are real, but some of it is so motivated and paid for, which has been the biggest shock. This is something that really needs to be addressed. Earlier, when a film released, people would talk about it, and friends would even argue over it. We didn’t have a platform to voice our opinions back then. But now, we live in a time when there is a platform and people say whatever they want to say and we can’t do anything about that. But something that has a monetary attachment to it, should be curbed.”

Vijay Varma's acting career

Vijay Varma made his feature film debut with Chittagong (2012). He later acted in movies such as Pink (2016), Monsoon Shootout (2017), Gully Boy (2019) and Super 30 (2019). The actor also featured in Darlings (2022), Lust Stories 2 (2023), Jaane Jaan (2023) and Murder Mubarak (2024).

Vijay was recently seen in Anubhav Sinha's crime-thriller series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. The show also features Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Arvind Swamy, Dia Mirza, Patralekha Paul, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Aditya Srivastava, Amrita Puri, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Pooja Gor, Kanwaljit Singh, Yashpal Sharma, Sushant Singh, Rajiv Thakur and others in pivotal characters.

Vijay Varma's upcoming project

Vijay will be next seen in the Tamil film Suriya 43, starring Suriya in the lead role. The film is directed by Sudha Kongara, who previously directed Soorarai Pottru. It also features Dulquer Salmaan and Nazriya Fahadh in pivotal characters.