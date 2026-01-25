Vikram Bhatt booked in another ₹13.5 crore fraud case with daughter Krishna Bhatt Sarda

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt finds himself embroiled in another alleged fraud case. A businessman filed a complaint that the filmmaker and his daughter, Krishna Bhatt Sarda, have cheated him out of ₹13.5 crore. The police have registered a case against the father-daughter duo, as per an India Today report. Vikram Bhatt's daughter, Krishna Bhatt Sarda, has also been accused by a businessman in a fraud case.

Vikram Bhatt, daughter booked for alleged fraud The report states that a case has been registered against Vikram and Krishna at the Versova police station in Mumbai. The businessman who filed the complaint has alleged that they cheated him out of ₹13.5 crore. He has accused them of taking the funds under the promise of substantial returns from film projects and other business ventures. The businessman reportedly approached the police after failing to get the promised returns. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has taken charge of the investigation after the case was registered.

Vikram Bhatt, wife Shwetambari, under arrest This comes as Vikram and his wife, Shwetambari, were arrested in December 2025 by the Rajasthan police in a separate case alleging a ₹30 crore fraud. The arrest followed a complaint accusing them of financial wrongdoing in another business venture. They were taken into custody by the Rajasthan police in Mumbai and were transported to Udaipur for legal proceedings.

The complaint was lodged by the founder of Indira IVF and Fertility Centre, Ajay Murdia, with the complainant's lawyer claiming that fake bills and vouchers were used to siphon off funds meant for film projects. The investigating officer in the case told PTI, “We have collected evidence from the filmmaker's locations in Mumbai. Some bills have also been found. We are ascertaining their veracity. The filmmaker's team did not fully cooperate in the investigation.”

On January 5, the Rajasthan High Court also quashed a plea by Vikram and his wife seeking the quashing of the FIR. Their lawyer rejected all allegations of fraud.