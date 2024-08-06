Vikrant Massey reveals he nearly punched an epileptic schoolboy to death: ‘Uske baad maine kisi pe haath nahi uthaya’

What Vikrant said

Talking about his character Rishu in the film, Vikrant shared that there might be a backstory to his character that led him to willingly compartmentalizes his capacity of violence. He went on to cite an experience from his personal life and said, “This is my own life experience. I was doing karate, taekwondo… aggression aa gaya body mein. You felt invincible. School ke reccess mein tumne ek ladke ko tumne maar diya. Ek punch mara jaw pe. You did not know his medical background. He had epilepsy, started frothing. You saw this boy frothing in front of you losing consciousness. The older brother comes in, bats you left, right and centre. Ye sab breakdown bata rahu kuch seconds ka. Tumhe dard us waqt mehsoos nhi hua because tumhara darr ye tha ki woh mar na jaaye (I had aggression in my body. You hit someone in school during recess without knowing that he had epilepsy. This is the breakdown of a few seconds. You don't feel pain because you are scared whether the boy will die).”

‘You could also kill someone’

He went on to add, "Tumne karate chhor diya, tumne sab kuch chhor diya. Tumne ye realize kiya ki, ‘You could also kill someone.’ Uske baad tum jaha bhi gaye, unfortunately tum pit ke hi aaye. Tumne kabhi kisi pe haath nahi uthaya. Uske baad se maine aaj tak apni zindagi mein kisi pe haath nahi uthaya (You left karate. You realized you could kill someone. Wherever you went after that, you were always hit. But you never raised your hand. After that incident I have never raised my hand on anyone in my life)."

Vikrant made his Bollywood debut with Lootera (2013). He later featured in movies like Dil Dhadakne Do (2015), Half Girlfriend (2017), A Death in the Gunj (2017) and Lipstick Under My Burkha (2017). He gained widespread acclaim for 12th Fail (2023).

Vikrant's Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba is written by Kanika Dhillon and directed by Jayprad Desai. The movie also features Taapsee Pannu and Sunny Kaushal in crucial roles. The film is scheduled to release on Netflix on August 9, 2024.