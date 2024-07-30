Sunny Kaushal talks about the no-phones policy at Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif’s wedding: ‘No pressure to show anything’

Actor couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif married in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan in December 2021. Vicky’s brother, Sunny Kaushal, spoke to Zoom and shared why they decided to go with a no-phones policy during the festivities. (Also Read: Vicky Kaushal spends ‘lazy Sunday’ with Katrina in Austria; flaunts Katrina's photography skills) Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in 2021.

‘Not because of privacy or anything’

Contrary to popular belief, Sunny told the publication that phones weren’t encouraged at the wedding for reasons other than privacy. “What we did, it was very interesting, we kept a no-phone policy on ground, not because of privacy or anything but because we realised that people are enjoying so much in the moment that none of us needed phones,” he said.

He also added that this allowed everyone present at the wedding to bond with each other, “My friends, my relatives, and Katrina’s relatives, everybody bonded so well, we partied and enjoyed so much that we did not realise where those three days went. There was no pressure to hide or show anything. Pressure lekar nahi ho pati hain shaadi. (You can’t get married feeling pressure).”

Vicky on bizarre claims about the wedding

In a 2022 episode of Koffee with Karan, Vicky recalled seeing memes and funny tweets about his and Katrina’s wedding. Some reports had said that drones were being used for security at the wedding venue, while a few had claimed the groom would be making his entry on a helicopter.

He said the bizarre coverage of their wedding, including reports that ‘drones were being shot down’, made him even tell their pandit that the ceremony should not last more than an hour. “While all these random news were making the rounds, I was just there with the pandit ji saying, jaldi nipta dena please. Ek ghante se jyada nahi (please compete all wedding rituals soon; they should not take more than an hour),” Vicky said.

