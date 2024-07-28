Vicky Kaushal spends ‘lazy Sunday’ with Katrina in Austria; flaunts Katrina's photography skills

Lazy Sunday

He shared a sneak peek by posting a candid click of himself lounging on a sofa, accompanied by a soft toy. And the picture was clicked by Katrina herself.

The photo, captured by Katrina, showcases Vicky flashing a warm smile, dressed in a comfortable grey attire.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Lazy Sunday and wife ke andaar ka photographer jaag gaya (photography skills of my wife are emerging)”. He shared the picture with the song, Tain Tain To To.

Katrina shares pics

On Thursday, Katrina took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her 'calm' and peaceful stay at an 'award-winning medical health resort' in Austria. The actor shared a few solo photos from Mayrlife Altaussee, as well as some shots of the scenic lake-side property. She also gave a peek at the healthy food she had during her stay. As per the resort's website, they provide anti-inflammation and anti-ageing treatments, among others.

More about their travel

Katrina was recently in Europe with Vicky Kaushal, but it is not clear when she visited the health resort in Austria. The actor wrote alongside the undated pictures, "Had the most incredible stay here, it allows everything to pause for a moment and enter into the most peaceful space, the daily walk in the forest surrounding the lake is indescribable, moments of incredible peace and calm. The genuine care of warmth and holistic knowledge of the entire team and all the staff and so many incredible therapists who were astounding in there knowledge… will definitely come again. A truly incredible time!”

After dating for some time, Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara, in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

On the work front

Vicky was last seen in Bad Newz. The quirky film takes a hilarious detour from the usual rom-com tropes, diving into the chaotic world of heteropaternal superfecundation. The film also stars Ammy Virk, Triptii Dimri, and Neha Dhupia. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film is co-produced by Anand, Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Amritpal Singh Bindra. The film will hit theatres on July 19. He will next be seen in Chhava.

Meanwhile, Katrina was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's film Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi. She has Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film Jee Le Zara along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in the pipeline.