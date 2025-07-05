Search
Vikrant Massey says Deepika Padukone deserves an 8-hour shift as a new mother: 'If producer cannot accommodate that...'

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Written by Riya Sharma
Published on: Jul 05, 2025 01:47 PM IST

Vikrant Massey opened up about Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand and revealed that he also aspires to do so but would reduce his fees for the same. 

The ongoing debate around implementing an eight-hour shift in the Bollywood film industry has gained momentum since Deepika Padukone's reported exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit. In a recent interview with Firstpost, Deepika’s Chhapaak co-star Vikrant Massey backed her demand for shorter working hours, revealing that he aspires to follow the same approach in a couple of years.

Vikrant Massey backs Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand.
Vikrant Massey on 8-hour shift in film industry

Vikrant shared his thoughts on whether an eight-hour shift is feasible in Bollywood and said, "I aspire to do something like that very soon. Maybe in a couple of years... I want to go out and say, we can collaborate, but I would only work for eight hours. But at the same time, it should be a choice. And if my producer cannot accommodate that, because there are also a lot of other things involved when you are making a film..."

He added that he would be willing to reduce his fees to support this shift, stating, "Money plays a very important role, and I will have to reduce my fees as I will be working for eight hours instead of twelve. If I cannot give my producer twelve hours a day, I cannot go out there and not reduce my fee. I ought to reduce my fee. It’s a give-and-take, right? And as a young mother, I think Deepika deserves it."

Deepika was originally slated to play the female lead in Spirit, which also stars Prabhas. However, after she reportedly stepped away from the project, it was claimed that the filmmaker had rejected some of her requests—among them an eight-hour workday, a share in the film's profits, and the option to not deliver her dialogue in Telugu. She was eventually replaced by Triptii Dimri.

Vikrant Massey and Deepika Padukone's upcoming projects 

Vikrant is set to star in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, which marks Shanaya Kapoor’s Bollywood debut. Directed by Santosh Singh, the film is produced by Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla under Zee Studios and Mini Films. Adapted from Ruskin Bond’s short story The Eyes Have It, the film is scheduled to release in cinemas on 11 July.

Deepika, meanwhile, will next be seen in Atlee’s upcoming project, AA22×A6, which stars Allu Arjun in the lead role.

