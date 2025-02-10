Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur reveal their son Vardaan's face in adorable pics from his first birthday

Vikrant Massey and his wife, Sheetal Thakur, embraced parenthood last February when they welcomed their son, Vardaan. The couple recently celebrated their son's first birthday and delighted fans with adorable photos. Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur celebrate their son Vardaan's first birthday.(Instagram)

(Also Read: Vikrant Massey reveals what prompted him to announce break from acting: ‘Social media pressure was…’)

Vikrant reveals son Vardaan's face

On Monday, Vikrant took to Instagram to share a few pictures, revealing his son Vardaan’s face for the first time. The pictures were taken at his son's first birthday bash, which the actor celebrated on 7th February. In the photos, Vikrant was seen wearing a brown coat paired with beige trousers and a white shirt, while his wife stunned in a golden and white dress.

The actor was seen carrying Vardaan in his arms as they posed for the camera. Their son looked adorable in a white shirt, brown trousers, and white shoes. Sharing the pictures, Vikrant wrote, “Say hello to our Onederful Vardaan.”

Fans showered love on the little one and couldn’t stop gushing over his cuteness. One fan commented, “Finally revealed the face! He is literally so cute.” Another wrote, “He is adorable! Happiest one.” A third fan said, “Carbon copy of Vikrant.” Another simply wrote, “What a cutie!”

On 7th February, Vikrant also shared a photo with his wife, Sheetal Thakur, on Instagram, celebrating their first year of parenthood. The actor wrote, “What a Onederful journey with you. Happy one year of parenting. Vardaan couldn’t have asked for a greater mother.”

Vikrant and Sheetal’s grand birthday celebration for Vardaan

Vikrant and Sheetal tied the knot in 2022 and welcomed their first child in 2024. The couple marked their son’s first birthday with a grand celebration. The venue was beautifully decorated with blue balloons and white flowers, creating a dreamy setting. Sheetal also shared glimpses from the birthday bash, which was attended by close friends and family.

Vikrant Massey’s upcoming projects

Vikrant will next be seen in the movie Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan alongside Shanaya Kapoor. Directed by Santosh Singh and produced by Mansi and Varun Bagla, the film offers a contemporary take on romance and ghosting. He also has Rajkumar Hirani’s yet-untitled series in the pipeline.