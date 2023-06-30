Vivek Oberoi meets Rishi Sunak at his 10 Downing Street reception: ‘Every time you mentioned Prime Minister Modi ji…’

Sonam Kapoor wasn't the only Indian actor to attend UK PM Rishi Sunak's reception in honour of UK India Week. Actor Vivek Oberoi also attended the reception which was held at the PM's official residence and office, 10 Downing Street. On Friday, the actor posted a photo with PM Rishi Sunak and shared his experience. Vivek also thanked him for honouring PM Narendra Modi at the event. Also read: Sonam Kapoor dons saree and overcoat for UK PM Rishi Sunak's reception Vivek Oberoi and UK PM Rishi Sunak in London.

Vivek Oberoi at Rishi Sunak Reception

Vivek Oberoi turned up at the event in a dark blue kurta, topped with a colourful embroidered jacket. The photo featured him smiling next to PM Rishi Sunak. Sharing the photo, Vivek wrote, “Thank you Prime Minister @RishiSunak for the warm welcome at @10DowningStreet.”

He added, “Your family & the entire team at 10 downing were very gracious hosts. Your passion & commitment to stronger India-UK relations was heartening to see, especially when you said that we are all “living bridges” between two great nations, inspired me deeply.

“I noticed every time you mentioned @narendramodi you said “Prime Minister Modi ji”, it was so touching to see that little gesture of respect that resonates deeply with our Indian culture & sanskars. I’m sure every Indian & all people of Indian origin feel a deep sense of pride for what you have achieved & we are rooting for you to achieve great things in partnership with our nation. A special thank you to Akshata Murty and Sudha Murty ji, she is truly a #superstar,” the actor summed up.

Sonam Kapoor represents India

Sonam Kapoor attended the reception on Wednesday, representing India in a green floral saree, topped with a white overcoat. She was styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor.

Sharing the photos of her look for the evening, Sonam had written on Instagram, “Representing in @rohitbalofficial for the reception at 10 Downing Street to celebrate UK India week. What a beautiful day and so happy I got to wear a sari in the gorgeous London summer.”

UK India Week 2023

The reception is a part of India Global Forum's flagship event UK-India Week, which is being held from June 26-30 in London. It is the 5th iteration of IGF's flagship event, a weeklong programme that aims to honour and strengthen the longstanding partnership between India and the UK.

