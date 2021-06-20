Watch a young Anushka Sharma apply glycerine and perform an intense scene in her acting class

After having made her acting debut in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Anushka Sharma has proved that she's among the best actors in the industry today. The actor has numerous movies that showcase her craft. Now, we've found video clips of the actor from her pre-debut days which hint that she was a fine actor even before her big-screen debut.

A behind-the-scene and a performance video from her acting class featured Anushka Sharma with her acting professor and her classmates prepping for an emotional scene. Anushka was seen wearing a full-sleeved black top with a peach skirt. She had minimal make-up on and her hair was left loose. Anushka was seen applying glycerine to induce tears in the behind-the-scenes video before she performed the scene with her classmate.

Anushka made her acting debut in 2008. The actor began her career alongside Shah Rukh Khan and went on to star with Aamir Khan in PK and Salman Khan in Sultan. Anushka was last seen in 2018's Zero. She had reunited with Shah Rukh for the movie. The Aanand L Rai directorial also starred Katrina Kaif.

Following the release, Anushka took a break from acting, signing no projects. However, she remained active as a producer under her production house Clean Slate Filmz. Anushka backed digital projects Bulbbul and Paatal Lok last year. Her production house will also be backing Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan's acting debut project Qala.

Meanwhile, Anushka has been busy with her personal life this year. Earlier this year, she welcomed her daughter Vamika with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli. The couple has been spending time with their daughter, with Anushka and Vamika accompanying Virat during his tournaments.

The family was seen together during India's tournament against England followed by the Indian Premier League. Anushka and Vamika have joined Virat and other Indian team members in England, where the squad is playing against New Zealand at the World Test Championship finals.