Watch Aishwarya Rai coochicooing Ranveer at PKL final, fan asks 'Why does Ranveer look like the calm one'

Ranveer Singh had joined Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at the Pro Kabaddi League final in India before he flew to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup final. The PKL final was held in Mumbai on Saturday and had Ranveer and Aishwarya among the audience. A video from the match showed Aishwarya chatting up with Ranveer, where the two were lost in conversation. Also read: Deepika Padukone hugs Ranveer Singh as Argentina win FIFA World Cup, he says ‘asli trophy toh mere haath mein hai'

The video featuring Ranveer and Aishwarya Rai made its way to Reddit. It shows Ranveer in a black floral jacket and hat, with his back to the camera. Aishwarya, seen in Pink Panthers' white jersey, is seen pinching his nose and patting his shoulder while talking to him. Aishwarya keeps her personal life private, and her fans were glad to see a warm side of her. Many also recalled how she and the Bachchan family had danced at his wedding reception.

A reddit user commented on the video, “Also why does RS look like the calm one I- but very cute video ..they look like 2 siblings I swear.” Another wrote, “Aish was the same way with DP. Even their dance video was very cute.” One more person wrote, “This is literally so CUTE I love Ranveer at times like this,”. “Aish is so cute to Ranveer yar my heart," read yet another comment.

A Reddit user also commented on the video, “That's so sweet, it's nice to see Bollywood peeps having genuine bonds outside of family , marriage or dating.” “Yeah I'm surprised! I've never seen them interact with eo and here they seem so comfortable with one another. It also seems Aish is a really warm person as many actors have said before,” wrote another. One more user said, “Cuuute! Two of my faves chumming it up - love to see it! Also, you can tell Aish is fond of Ranveer by the sound of the back slap. LOL.”

On Sunday, Ranveer was in Qatar for Argentina vs France. Deepika Padukone unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy while he cheered for her among the audience.

