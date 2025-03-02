When Neetu Kapoor said she wants Ranbir Kapoor’s wife to come with needles, not scissors

Neetu Kapoor's comment on her daughter-in-law

In an episode of India's Most Desirable, hosted by Simi Garewal, Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu made a special virtual appearance, where she candidly shared her vision for the ideal daughter-in-law.

“There are two kinds of girls, one who comes with scissors and one who comes a needle. Scissors is the one who breaks the family and the one who comes with a needle... She kind of mend the family together. She makes sure the family is together. And that's the girl I would like,” she had said.

The nostalgic video has resurfaced on Instagram, showcasing a throwback clip of Neetu Kapoor's interview. The clip merges the vintage footage with present-day photos, highlighting the bond Neetu now shares with her daughter-in-law, Alia Bhatt.

Alia and Ranbir’s love story

Alia and Ranbir began dating on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's 2022 hit fantasy film Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva. They tied the knot at the latter's Mumbai residence in April 2022 and became parents to Raha in November of the same year. Alia keeps dropping tidbits about their personal life in interviews and public appearances.

“Raha and Ranbir’s relationship is one for the ages. There’s a friendship between them.. He invents random games with Raha,” Alia told host Kapil Sharma in the episode.

She added, “He will be like, ‘Do you want to go and touch the clothes in the cupboard’. And Raha will say ‘yes’. Then, they will go and have a sensory play with the clothes and shirts. He will tell her ‘this is velvet, this is suede, this is cotton’. And he will make that into a very serious thing”.

Recently, Alia shocked her fans by deleting all photos featuring her daughter Raha Kapoor's face from her official Instagram handle.