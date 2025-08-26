When Parineeti Chopra got candid about wanting ‘lots of children’ and adoption

Actor Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha announced on Monday that they are having their first baby. Wishes poured in for the couple from loved ones and fans as soon as they made the announcement. But did you know that Parineeti once expressed a desire to have ‘lots of children’ and was open to adoption? Here’s what she said in a 2013 interview with Filmfare. (Also Read: Mausi-to-be Priyanka Chopra congratulates Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha on pregnancy) Parineeti Chopra will soon have her first child with politician Raghav Chadha.

Parineeti Chopra on children

In the interview, Parineeti discussed her ideas of love, marriage, and motherhood. Regarding her desire for children, she said, “I’d love to adopt a child. I want to have lots of children. I might not be able to conceive all of them, so I’ll adopt.”

She also spoke of her idea of a perfect romance, stating that she would ‘slap’ a man if he asked her out to dinner. “I don’t like clichéd romances. I don’t like the gifts and flowers nonsense. I hate when boys offer to take me out for dinner. I’ll slap them. I like it simple. You come to my house or I’ll come to your house and we will sit, watch TV and order pizza,” said Parineeti.

Parineeti, Raghav to have their first baby

Parineeti and Raghav announced in a joint Instagram post on Monday that they are having their first baby. “Our little universe … on its way. Blessed beyond measure,” they wrote, sharing a picture of a white and gold cake with 1 + 1 = 3 written on it, along with the design of baby feet. They also shared a video of Parineeti and Raghav taking a walk in a park while sweetly holding hands.

Parineeti and Raghav got engaged in May 2023 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. They got married in September of the same year at The Leela Palace, Udaipur, Rajasthan. Raghav hinted on The Great Indian Kapil Show earlier this month that they will have a baby soon and said, “Denge, aapko denge… good news jaldi denge! (We’ll give you good news soon!)”