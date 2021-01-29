When Priyanka Chopra's zipper broke minutes before Cannes appearance, step inside Juhi Chawla's home
Here are top entertainment news stories:
Priyanka Chopra says fans' love for Barfi makes her the happiest: 'I didn't win any awards or appreciation'
Priyanka Chopra emerged to be the queen of talk show Hot Ones as she successfully tasted the spiciest sauces of the world in front of camera. Not only did she survive the game, but she also gave honest answers the various questions asked by host Sean Evans while trying to douse the fire in her mouth.
(Read full story here)
Carry Minati tells Kareena Kapoor Khan the meanest comments he gets, she doesn't buy it
YouTuber Carry Minati in an appearance on Kareena Kapoor Khan's chat show, What Women Want, said that he is often mistaken for the character Munna Bhaiya, from the Amazon Prime Video web series, Mirzapur. The character is played by actor Divyendu Sharma on the show.
(Read full story here)
Priyanka Chopra almost walked Cannes red carpet in an unzipped dress. Here's what happened
Priyanka Chopra has talked about the time she almost had to walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019 in a dress with a broken zipper. Here's how she and her team found a quick solution for it.
(Read full story here)
Palmer movie review: Justin Timberlake's new Apple film tugs at the heartstrings, half-heartedly
Justin Timberlake plays an ex-con on the path of redemption in Palmer, a new film on Apple TV+. Its ‘original film’ moniker, however, is highly disputable, in every sense.
(Read full story here)
Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta's Malabar Hill home is an architectural masterpiece. See pics
Actor Juhi Chawla and her businessman husband Jay Mehta have one of the most beautiful houses in Mumbai. The couple recently gave a face-lift to his family home in Malabar Hill and the result was nothing short of an architectural masterpiece.
(Read full story here)
(Follow @htshowbiz for more)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Priyanka's zipper broke before Cannes appearance, step inside Juhi's home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suhana Khan's latest picture gets love from Shanaya Kapoor, see her response
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka says fans' love for Barfi makes her happiest: 'I didn't win any awards'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kriti Sanon shares a stunning picture by the setting sun, Riteish, Swara love it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha posts old pic with Jackie Chan from Kung Fu Yoga days, Tiger's mom reacts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Carry Minati tells Kareena the meanest comments he gets, she isn't buying it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SriRaj Singh: I will soon shoot a film in Prayagraj
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sachin Verma: The concept of side-actor is fading away
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aaliyah Kashyap's pic gets the best comment from Khushi: 'Shaadi me please'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Handsome' Shah Rukh Khan's new pic leaves fans in awe. See here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka almost walked Cannes red carpet in an unzipped dress. Here's why
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta's Malabar Hill home is an architectural masterpiece
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nikkhil Advani: OTT platforms are not into chasing stars, that’s reassuring
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neetu Chandra: This is just the beginning, I have just started and I am here to stay
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanshu rallies for local Kutchi Artisans while on shoot for Rashmi Rocket
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox