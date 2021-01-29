IND USA
bollywood

When Priyanka Chopra's zipper broke minutes before Cannes appearance, step inside Juhi Chawla's home

From Priyanka Chopra talking about one of her Cannes red carpet appearances in her memoir to a sneak peek into Juhi Chawla's lavish home, here are top entertainment news stories.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 10:44 AM IST

Here are top entertainment news stories:

Priyanka Chopra says fans' love for Barfi makes her the happiest: 'I didn't win any awards or appreciation'

Priyanka Chopra emerged to be the queen of talk show Hot Ones as she successfully tasted the spiciest sauces of the world in front of camera. Not only did she survive the game, but she also gave honest answers the various questions asked by host Sean Evans while trying to douse the fire in her mouth.

(Read full story here)

Carry Minati tells Kareena Kapoor Khan the meanest comments he gets, she doesn't buy it

YouTuber Carry Minati in an appearance on Kareena Kapoor Khan's chat show, What Women Want, said that he is often mistaken for the character Munna Bhaiya, from the Amazon Prime Video web series, Mirzapur. The character is played by actor Divyendu Sharma on the show.

(Read full story here)

Priyanka Chopra almost walked Cannes red carpet in an unzipped dress. Here's what happened

Priyanka Chopra has talked about the time she almost had to walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019 in a dress with a broken zipper. Here's how she and her team found a quick solution for it.

(Read full story here)

Palmer movie review: Justin Timberlake's new Apple film tugs at the heartstrings, half-heartedly

Justin Timberlake plays an ex-con on the path of redemption in Palmer, a new film on Apple TV+. Its ‘original film’ moniker, however, is highly disputable, in every sense.

(Read full story here)

Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta's Malabar Hill home is an architectural masterpiece. See pics

Actor Juhi Chawla and her businessman husband Jay Mehta have one of the most beautiful houses in Mumbai. The couple recently gave a face-lift to his family home in Malabar Hill and the result was nothing short of an architectural masterpiece.

(Read full story here)

kareena kapoor priyanka chopra carry minati

music

Kanika Kapoor on singing Baby Doll: 'I sang it with a vengeance'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:05 AM IST
Kanika Kapoor has said she was dealing with a lot of trauma and going through several ups and downs in her personal life when she was offered Baby Doll.
Disha Patani starred in 2017's Kung Fu Yoga with Jackie Chan.
Disha Patani starred in 2017's Kung Fu Yoga with Jackie Chan.
bollywood

Disha posts old pic with Jackie Chan from Kung Fu Yoga days, Tiger's mom reacts

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:34 AM IST
Disha Patani has shared throwback pictures with Jackie Chan, with whom she worked in the film Kung Fu Yoga. Check out her pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
bollywood

When Priyanka's zipper broke before Cannes appearance, step inside Juhi's home

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 10:44 AM IST
From Priyanka Chopra talking about one of her Cannes red carpet appearances in her memoir to a sneak peek into Juhi Chawla's lavish home, here are top entertainment news stories.
bollywood

Suhana Khan's latest picture gets love from Shanaya Kapoor, see her response

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 10:42 AM IST
Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor had an exchange of notes on Instagram after Shah Rukh Khan's daughter shared a new photo. Check it out here.
bollywood

Priyanka says fans' love for Barfi makes her happiest: 'I didn't win any awards'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 10:26 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra has recommended the Indian dishes one can find abroad, her jetlag hack that works and her favourite varieties of pickles.
bollywood

Kriti Sanon shares a stunning picture by the setting sun, Riteish, Swara love it

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:39 AM IST
Kriti Sanon shared a gorgeous picture of herself by the sunset. Showering it with love were a number of her industry colleagues.
bollywood

Disha posts old pic with Jackie Chan from Kung Fu Yoga days, Tiger's mom reacts

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:34 AM IST
Disha Patani has shared throwback pictures with Jackie Chan, with whom she worked in the film Kung Fu Yoga. Check out her pictures here.
bollywood

Carry Minati tells Kareena the meanest comments he gets, she isn't buying it

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:20 AM IST
YouTuber Carry Minati in an appearance on Kareena Kapoor Khan's talk show, What Women Want, spoke about online bullying.
bollywood

SriRaj Singh: I will soon shoot a film in Prayagraj

By S Farah Rizvi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:06 AM IST
Known for his performances in OTT series ‘Taj Mahal 1989’ and film ‘Traffic’, Lucknow-lad SriRaj Singh feels he still has a long way to go.
bollywood

Sachin Verma: The concept of side-actor is fading away

By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:00 AM IST
Delhi-lad Sachin Verma is currently enjoying ‘UP ki sardi’ while shooting in Moradabad for OTT series ‘Game of the Sexes’, where he plays a cricketer.
bollywood

Aaliyah Kashyap's pic gets the best comment from Khushi: 'Shaadi me please'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:59 PM IST
Boney Kapoor's daughter, Khushi, and Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah, seem to be each others' biggest hype-women. Check out the cute comment that Khushi left on Aaliyah's latest Instagram photo.
bollywood

'Handsome' Shah Rukh Khan's new pic leaves fans in awe. See here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:14 PM IST
Emirati talk show host Anas Bukhash shared a picture with actor Shah Rukh Khan on Instagram on Thursday. Fans were excited to see the two together, asking them to feature in a video.
bollywood

Priyanka almost walked Cannes red carpet in an unzipped dress. Here's why

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:15 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra has talked about the time she almost had to walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019 in a dress with a broken zipper. Here's how she and her team found a quick solution for it.
bollywood

Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta's Malabar Hill home is an architectural masterpiece

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:06 PM IST
Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta have a stunning, multi-storey family home in Mumbai's Malabar Hill. Recently, they gave a face-lift to the terrace area and it ended up looking just perfect.
bollywood

Nikkhil Advani: OTT platforms are not into chasing stars, that’s reassuring

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:35 PM IST
While Nikkhil Advani believes that while OTTs are the need of the hour, there can never be a contest between theatres and the digital platforms.
bollywood

Neetu Chandra: This is just the beginning, I have just started and I am here to stay

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:30 PM IST
Actor-producer Neetu Chandra says she has done a Greek film, she is doing a Korea TV series as well and has a few Hollywood films, and one of which is Never Back Down: Revolt, the fourth film in the Never Back Down franchise.
bollywood

Priyanshu rallies for local Kutchi Artisans while on shoot for Rashmi Rocket

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:12 PM IST
While shooting, he realised that Rann of Kutch festival was called off due to COVID so he is planning to help the artisans and give them a much needed boost digitally.
