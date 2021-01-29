Here are top entertainment news stories:

Priyanka Chopra says fans' love for Barfi makes her the happiest: 'I didn't win any awards or appreciation'

Priyanka Chopra emerged to be the queen of talk show Hot Ones as she successfully tasted the spiciest sauces of the world in front of camera. Not only did she survive the game, but she also gave honest answers the various questions asked by host Sean Evans while trying to douse the fire in her mouth.

Carry Minati tells Kareena Kapoor Khan the meanest comments he gets, she doesn't buy it

YouTuber Carry Minati in an appearance on Kareena Kapoor Khan's chat show, What Women Want, said that he is often mistaken for the character Munna Bhaiya, from the Amazon Prime Video web series, Mirzapur. The character is played by actor Divyendu Sharma on the show.

Priyanka Chopra almost walked Cannes red carpet in an unzipped dress. Here's what happened

Priyanka Chopra has talked about the time she almost had to walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019 in a dress with a broken zipper. Here's how she and her team found a quick solution for it.

Palmer movie review: Justin Timberlake's new Apple film tugs at the heartstrings, half-heartedly

Justin Timberlake plays an ex-con on the path of redemption in Palmer, a new film on Apple TV+. Its ‘original film’ moniker, however, is highly disputable, in every sense.

Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta's Malabar Hill home is an architectural masterpiece. See pics

Actor Juhi Chawla and her businessman husband Jay Mehta have one of the most beautiful houses in Mumbai. The couple recently gave a face-lift to his family home in Malabar Hill and the result was nothing short of an architectural masterpiece.

