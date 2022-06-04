When Shah Rukh Khan taught Aamir Khan how to smoke in front of Amitabh Bachchan: 'First, start smoking at a distance'

Actor Aamir Khan had once asked actor Shah Rukh Khan to give him advice on how to smoke in front of actor Amitabh Bachchan. During a press meet a few years ago ahead of Thugs of Hindostan's release, Aamir Khan had spoken about what advice Shah Rukh gave him. He also recalled how later during their shoot in Malta, Amitabh Bachchan had asked Aamir about his chat with Shah Rukh. (Also Read | Karan Johar re-uploads Brahmastra’s teaser with Amitabh Bachchan’s credit before Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt)

Shah Rukh and Amitabh have featured in many films together such as Mohabbatein (2000), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), Veer-Zaara (2004), and Paheli (2005). The actor made cameo appearances in Amitabh-starrer Bhoothnath (2008) and Bhoothnath Returns (2014). Aamir and Amitabh have so far featured together in only one film, Thugs of Hindostan (2018). The film also stars Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Ronit Roy, and Lloyd Owen.

“I went to meet Shah Rukh when we were shooting in the same studio and I asked, ‘Shah, do you smoke in front of Amit ji? I mean I'm a smoker, so tell me how it works. Are you allowed to smoke in front of him? Shah Rukh said, ‘Ya, ya no problem. You can smoke. I smoke in front of him.’ So I asked further, ‘Have you ever asked him?’ He said, ‘No, I have not but he never stopped me so...’ I said, ‘I am feeling nervous, if I smoke for the first time and he looks at me? I'll not know what to do. First, you start smoking at a distance then every day keep coming a little closer to him. So smoothly you get into it," Aamir said at a press meet as quoted by News18.

Aamir then recalled that later during his shoot in Malta with Amitabh, one day they decided to go for a movie. As they chose to walk to the theatre, Amitabh asked Aamir about his conversation with Shah Rukh. Aamir recalled Amitabh asking him, “Aamir I heard you met Shah Rukh, and that you were asking him if you can smoke in front of me?’ I was like, ‘Sir, who told you this?’ He said he met Avinash (Gowariker; photographer) and he told him. He was most amused." Aamir then asked Amitabh, "‘So sir what’s your answer?’ He said, ‘You can smoke in front of me but it’s not good for your health.’ 'Sir, did you smoke?' 'Yes, I used to'."

Amitabh will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which features Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. It will release on September 9. Amitabh will also feature in Uunchai and the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Intern. Shah Rukh has three films in the pipeline Pathaan, Dunki and Jawan. Aamir will be seen next in Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha. The film also stars Chaitanya Akkineni and will release on August 11, 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON