‘Who is this?’: Nilu Kohli recalls Deepika Padukone's reaction when she accidentally sprayed water on her face

Deepika Padukone is considered to be one of the most beautiful actors in the industry today. The actor gave birth to a baby girl last year and became a mother. In an interaction with Hindi Rush, actor Nilu Kohli recalled the time she was in Mauritius for the shoot of Break Ke Baad, when she first met Deepika and was ‘awestruck’ by her beauty. But here's what happened when she accidentally sprayed water on her face. (Also read: All new mommies can relate to Deepika Padukone's ‘last-Googled question’. Watch) Nilu Kohli felt 'awestruck' after meeting Deepika Padukone.

What Nilu said about Deepika

During the interaction, Nilu said, “We were shooting Break Ke Baad in Mauritius, and there was this huge bouquet which was there in the scene. It was around the evening and the bouquet was slowly withering. I was trying to water the bouquet so that it does not wither because of my love for plants. Then suddenly this voice says, ‘Who is this?’”

‘She actually looks like a goddess’

What happened next? Nilu says, “I looked at the side and saw it was Deepika who was sitting on the other side of the bouquet and the water that I was spraying went on her face. I was so awestruck! She actually looks like a goddess, but yeah nothing happened after that because she realized what I was doing and I said sorry and she did not mind.”

Break Ke Baad was a romantic comedy film that starred Deepika alongside Imran Khan. Released in 2010 the film was produced by Kunal Kohli under the banner of Kunal Kohli Productions, and directed by Danish Aslam.

Deepika was last seen in the sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Disha Patani; and in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. There is no official announcement on her next project so far.