Women's Day 2023: Kajol, Kangana Ranaut, Kareena Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Arjun Kapoor share inspirational messages

On the occasion of International Women's Day, several Bollywood celebrities like Kajol, Kangana Ranaut, Kareena Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, and Arjun Kapoor shared inspirational messages on their social media handles on Wednesday. While actors like Kajol and Juhi shared quotes and messages about the holiday, Kangana Ranaut also put up a video explaining why the day is important. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut shares video of Holi celebrations from the sets of Chandramukhi 2. Watch)

Kajol, on her Instagram Stories, shared several encouraging quotes by GD Anderson, Maya Angelou, Malala Yousafzai and Hillary Clinton. She also put up a photo of herself with a pilot and wrote, "Here's to women building women up.. that's my pilot! Capt. Ashna Acharya."

Kajol shared several inspirational messages for Women's Day.

The actor will next be seen in the Disney+ Hotstar series The Good Wife in which she plays a lawyer. The series also stars Kubbra Sait, Sheeba Chaddha and Aamir Ali.

Kangana sent out a video on Twitter and Instagram in which she hailed women across the nation who take care of their families, society and the country with their selfless actions every day. She also added that the whole world is speaking about India's progress and its future.

Later, Kangana also shared a video of her Holi celebrations from the sets of Chandramukhi 2. She is filming the Tamil sequel directed by P Vasu in Hyderabad.

Arjun Kapoor, meanwhile, put up a photograph of himself with a sign that read: Not just a day, every day is yours. He captioned the post, "Nuff Said! (flexed biceps emoji) #HappyWomensDay." The actor was last seen in the action drama Kuttey with Naseeruddin Shah and Tabu.

Kareena Kapoor had a similar sentiment as she wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Everyday is WOMEN'S DAY... (red heart emoji) Nevertheless Happy international women's Day...(flexed biceps and stars emojis)." The actor had also shared a photograph of herself celebrating Holi with her son, Taimur Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor and Juhi Chawla shared messages for Women's Day.

On her Instagram Story, Juhi shared a simple message that said, "You can't spell hero without her. Happy International Women's Day!" She also wished her fans a Happy Holi. The actor was last seen in the web series Hush Hush along with Soha Ali Khan, Shahana Goswami, Ayesha Jhulka, Karishma Tanna and Kritika Kamra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON