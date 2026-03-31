‘Dog Day Afternoon’ Review: A Robbery Revisited on Broadway

New York Ebon Moss-Bachrach

“Is it a musical?” That’s the question I fielded most often about the new Broadway adaptation of the 1975 movie “Dog Day Afternoon.” It isn’t—and it’s tempting to add: Praise be! Generally when popular movies become stage works they start singing, and the sound is rarely euphonious.

While I was relieved that Sidney Lumet’s classic crime drama had not had its grit turned to gloss by the addition of an uplifting score, the stage version, written by Stephen Adly Guirgis and directed by Rupert Goold, never entirely rises above the pedestrian. It’s lively and funny, but it doesn’t reimagine the film or fully recreate its propulsive energy. It’s a faithful facsimile—with a singular ingredient absent: the soulful performance of Al Pacino in the central role of the hapless bank robber Sonny. (If it isn’t Mr. Pacino’s greatest performance, it’s mighty close.)

A moderately shticky opening finds Sonny’s accomplices, Sal (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and Ray-Ray (Christopher Sears), approaching a soon-to-close bank branch in Brooklyn. When a guard tells them they just beat the clock, the nervous Ray-Ray sputters, “Oh we’re not together—right, Sal?. . . Um, I meant sir, not Sal—right, Sal?”

When Sonny (Jon Bernthal) arrives a few minutes later, the heist quickly spirals toward disaster. After the panicky Ray-Ray passes his guitar case to Sonny, out tumbles . . . a guitar, not the shotgun Sonny expected. (Also shticky.) In the chaos that follows, a gun accidentally goes off, the hysterical Ray-Ray flees after soiling his pants, and the guard, Mr. Eddy (Danny Johnson), falls to the ground unconscious.

These details are mostly new, but the broad contours of the plot stick firmly to the narrative of the movie, based on an actual incident that took place in 1972. Sonny finds himself tripping over his ineptitude and tangled up in conflicting sympathies—he’s almost as anxious as his hostages, whom he treats with an apologetic kindliness, almost like a party crasher who’s broken a vase. Sal stews morosely amid bursts of threatening belligerence that Sonny tries to tamp down. When the cops soon come calling, Detective Fucco (a crusty John Ortiz) plays the good cop, trying to reason with Sonny, until the bad cop arrives in the form of a grim-faced FBI agent (Spencer Garrett), and matters turn more serious.