Gerry Turner engaged to girlfriend after divorce from Golden Bachelor’s Teresa Nist

Golden Bachelor alum Gerry Turner is engaged to his girlfriend, Lana Sutton. Turner, 74, shared the news on Instagram on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025. Turner wrote that he had found his perfect match, while she said, “yes.” The couple posted a picture at the beach, with Sutton wearing a round diamond ring with a band of smaller diamonds.

Turner engaged after divorce from Teresa Nist

Gerry Turner and Lara Sutton began dating in March 2025 and, as per their Instagram posts, have been taking frequent trips. This included their trip to North Carolina to meet her parents.

The engagement announcement comes months after his divorce from ex-wife Teresa Nist. Teresa was the one who received his final rose in 2023, and the two got married in January last year.

Turner told People in April that he and Sutton have taken trips almost every weekend since they began dating, going to sports events in St. Louis and Indianapolis, besides visiting Toronto and Niagara Falls. He said their love for adventure has helped make their relationship stronger early on.

Nist on divorce and Turner's health update

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist parted ways in November 2024, citing distance and family commitments.

Nist later said on a podcast that “you really can’t know somebody in four weeks,” noting that their split involved more than just location differences.

In December 2024, Turner said he had a slow-growing type of bone cancer. Speaking on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast in April, he said that he feels good, gets regular tests, and stays hopeful about the future.

