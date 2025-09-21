28 Years Later arrives on Netflix: All you need to know about Danny Boyle and Alex Garland’s zombie sequel

The best horror sequel of 2025 has already found a new home. Danny Boyle and Alex Garland’s 28 Years Later, which hit theaters this summer, is now streaming on Netflix, bringing its mix of dread, sharp turns, and emotional weight to a much bigger audience, Polygon reported. The story of 28 Days Later shifts the focus to a colony surviving years after Britain’s quarantine. (YouTube/Screengrab)

The film follows in the footsteps of Boyle and Garland’s 2002 classic 28 Days Later, which changed zombie cinema with its raw digital look and stripped-down storytelling. A follow-up, 28 Weeks Later, came in 2007, but Boyle and Garland were not at the helm. Their return for 28 Years Later makes this one feel like the real continuation fans were waiting for.

Plot of 28 Years Later

The story shifts the focus to a colony surviving years after Britain’s quarantine. At the center of the plot is 12-year-old Spike (Alfie Williams), his father Jamie (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), and his ailing mother Isla (Jodie Comer).

The film begins almost like a father-son tale. Spike is taken off-island for his first zombie kill, a rite of passage meant to harden the kids, but nothing goes as planned. From there, Boyle and Garland upend expectations, swerving between genres and tones.

The movie does not mirror George Romero’s exact formulas; it is not as satirical as Dawn of the Dead or as bleak as Day of the Dead, Polygon stated. Instead, 28 Years Later finds its own rhythm, exploring what it means to grow up in a world shaped by constant death and fear.

How 28 Years Later is an emotional turn for the genre

Polygon highlights one of the film’s most surprising choices is a scene involving a pregnant zombie who gives birth to a healthy child. It is the kind of wild narrative swing that could feel random, yet here it folds into a broader coming-of-age arc for Spike. The movie pushes viewers to consider not just survival, but empathy, even when faced with the infected.

Visually, Boyle’s choice to lean on modern iPhone shooting creates a hyperreal style with sharp colors, strange camera loops, and jarring cuts. Ultimately, 28 Years Later feels less like a throwaway horror sequel and more like a bold new chapter for the genre.

