‘No longer dating’, Katrina Bowden's Italian vacation takes a romantic turn as Adam Taylor pops the question

Katrina Bowden, known for her roles in 30 Rock and Bold and the Beautiful, received a romantic proposal from her boyfriend, Adam Taylor, during their Italian vacation. The moment unfolded on a picturesque, rocky beach in Positano.

In a collab Instagram post, Katrina and Adam humorously mentioned, "Happy to announce... we are no longer dating." Alongside their announcement was a touching photo capturing Katrina's emotional reaction as Adam put forward the question.

Adam presented her with a stunning engagement ring featuring a circular-cut diamond set on a simple gold band, which Katrina proudly displayed in another photo taken while they were on a boat along the coast of their travel destination.

Both were dressed in swimsuits for this memorable occasion. Katrina looked radiant in a white two-piece swimsuit with a sheer cover-up cinched at her waist, while Adam wore a black short-sleeve button-down shirt and shorts.

They made their relationship public in October 2021 when Adam shared a photo of the two on his Instagram, and Katrina responded to the gesture the following month.

Their social media has been filled with sweet moments ever since. In a birthday post to Adam in January, Katrina expressed her affection, saying, "Life with you is so full of adventure, love, fun, endless laughter... and lots of naps." Adam, in return, celebrated her birthday in September with the heartfelt words, "You’re a ray of sunshine, and I’m thankful for the special moments that we’ve shared together."

This is Katrina's second marriage, she was previously married to singer Ben Jorgensen. Their marriage ended in divorce in December 2020, following their wedding in May 2013.

PEOPLE reported that Katrina and Adam met at a bassist for the reggae-rock band Iration while vacationing in his native Hawaii.

Their Italian vacation appears to have been in celebration of Katrina's birthday. Apart from exploring Positano, the couple ventured to Rome, capturing moments in front of the city's iconic landmarks, including the Colosseum, Trevi Fountain, the Pantheon, and the Spanish Steps.

Playing along with a TikTok trend, Adam wished his soon-to-be bride a happy birthday on Instagram, saying, "Although I’ve spent most of my adult life thinking about the Roman Empire, it was extra special to experience it in person together for the first time. We’re lovin’ it."

Katrina humorously responded, "You just HAD to mention the Roman Empire in my birthday post, didn’t you?"