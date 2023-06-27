'Amber Heard has an incredibly bright future ahead,' says director of new movie

Amber Heard is ready to make her comeback to acting after her highly publicized defamation trial. Her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp sued the actor for defaming him in a 2018 article. Now, in a new article the director of her upcoming independent film In the Fire, Conor Allyn, has said that Amber is ready to make one 'hell of a comeback' with the film.(Also read: Amber Heard's film premiere ignites controversy at prestigious film festival. Whose side is Hollywood on?) Actor Amber Heard is ready for one 'hell of a comeback,' feels her new movie director Conor Allyn. (Reuters)(REUTERS)

Amber's new film In the Fire

Amber Heard was present along with Conor Allyn and the cast of the film to attend the premiere of In The Fire at the Taormina Film Festival in Italy over the weekend. Amber Heard stars as a psychiatrist named Grace in the film which is set in the 1890s. The film wrapped production in March 2022, several months before her infamous trial began.

Amber ready for a comeback

Now, in a new interview with People magazine at the premiere, Connor praised Amber and said: "Amber has an incredibly bright future ahead. I think In the Fire showcases her talents as an actor. I know this is something she is very proud of, and it’s something we are very excited to release to the public. I think it will be a great opportunity for her to have something beyond the trial and stuff to talk about and to be a platform for a hell of a comeback."

Conor on casting Amber

Further speaking on the casting of Amber and the film's requirement, he said, "As a director, I never look for more competition than there already is. But Amber absolutely has the ability and the intelligence and the charisma to direct or to write if she wants to... There are a lot of different talents involved in making a movie... but most of all you need to be able to tell a story, to find the interesting elements, whether it is in the character or in the story as a whole, and to understand the entirety of what’s happening. And she gets that. I can see her directing... People don’t do indie films for the paycheck, they do it out of passion. Your job as a director is to get everyone as excited as you are. With Amber, I had a partner who had the same passion for the role and for the movie and the story itself."

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp made his comeback at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in May, with Maiwenn's historical drama Jeanne du Barry. He starred as King Louis XV. The film received a standing ovation after the premiere, pictures of which were widely shared on social media.

