Amber Heard gives stunning reaction to Blake Lively's complaint about Justin Baldoni, blasts social media: ‘Horrifying’

Amber Heard has spoken out following Blake Lively's claims that her co-star Justin Baldoni started a smear campaign against her. According to Heard, it is something that she witnessed the incident “firsthand.” Amber Heard filed a countersuit and won $2 million in damages as part of the well-publicized proceddings that exposed her turbulent relationship with Depp, 61.

The 38-year-old Heard addressed the matter with the It Ends With Us stars following the revelation that Baldoni, 40, employed the same crisis counseling team as Heard's ex-husband Johnny Depp during their defamation trial.

What to know about Blake Lively's lawsuit against Baldoni

Lively, 37, has filed a lawsuit against Baldoni due to accusations of sexual harassment, creating a toxic work environment, and attempting to damage her reputation.

According to the documents, Baldoni hired Melissa Nathan, a formidable public relations consultant, to represent Depp in the defamation suit. However, Depp won $15 million when a jury determined that Heard had slandered him.

Heard stated that social media is where lies turn into the truth.

Amber Heard on Blake Lively's complaint

Speaking to NBC News, she said, “Social media is the absolute personification of the classic saying “A lie travels halfway around the world before truth can get its boots on”.”

Heard further remarked that she witnessed this firsthand, stating that “it's horrifying as it is destructive.”

Depp sued Heard on the grounds that she had made up domestic abuse claims in order to advance her career, following the publication of an opinion piece in the Washington Post detailing her charges.

Here's what Lively and Baldoni have to say

Lively claims that attempts to harm her reputation came after she and her 48-year-old husband Ryan Reynolds opened up about the “repeated sexual harassment and other disturbing behaviour” by Baldoni and a producer.

The plan allegedly included a suggestion to spread false information on internet message boards, create a social media campaign, and post news articles that were unfavorable of Lively, as per the complaint.

According to Bryan Freedman, an attorney who works for Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios, and its agents, the firm “proactively” employed a crisis manager “due to the multiple demands and threats made by Ms Lively during production.”

Freedman went on to call the allegations “false and outrageous.”