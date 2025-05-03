Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Angelina Jolie to star in film adaptation of Anxious People

PTI | | Edited by Ananya Das
May 03, 2025 11:52 AM IST

The story revolves around an investment banker, Zara (Angelina Jolie). Check details here.

Actor Angelina Jolie is set to star in Anxious People. The upcoming film will be directed by Marc Forster, best known for Stranger Than Fiction and World War Z. (Also Read | Internet obsessed with how strikingly similar Shiloh Jolie looks like mom Angelina Jolie in new pics)

Angelina Jolie will play Zara in Anxious People.(Getty Images via AFP)
Angelina Jolie will play Zara in Anxious People.(Getty Images via AFP)

It is an adaptation of Fredrik Backman's novel, reported entertainment news outlet Deadline. The story revolves around an investment banker, Zara (Angelina), who begrudgingly finds herself mingling with a group of strangers at an open house, a day before Christmas Eve.

When a reluctant bank robber inadvertently takes the group hostage, chaos and oversharing ensue, secrets are revealed and literally nothing goes according to plan.

Previously, the book was adapted into a series by Netflix. It released in 2021.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Angelina Jolie to star in film adaptation of Anxious People
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 03, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On