Angelina Jolie to star in film adaptation of Anxious People

Actor Angelina Jolie is set to star in Anxious People. The upcoming film will be directed by Marc Forster, best known for Stranger Than Fiction and World War Z. (Also Read | Internet obsessed with how strikingly similar Shiloh Jolie looks like mom Angelina Jolie in new pics) Angelina Jolie will play Zara in Anxious People.(Getty Images via AFP)

It is an adaptation of Fredrik Backman's novel, reported entertainment news outlet Deadline. The story revolves around an investment banker, Zara (Angelina), who begrudgingly finds herself mingling with a group of strangers at an open house, a day before Christmas Eve.

When a reluctant bank robber inadvertently takes the group hostage, chaos and oversharing ensue, secrets are revealed and literally nothing goes according to plan.

Previously, the book was adapted into a series by Netflix. It released in 2021.