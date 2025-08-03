Anthony Mackie reveals how he almost didn’t star in The Hurt Locker

Actor Anthony Mackie has revealed he almost missed out on his breakthrough role in The Hurt Locker due to his commitment to another project: one he now regrets taking on. Speaking on a recent episode of Variety’s Know Their Lines, Mackie described the experience of working on the unreleased film as ‘one of the most disheartening’ of his career. Anthony Mackie reveals he almost lost on on The Hurt Locker.(Screengrab/The Falcon and the Winter Soldier)

Speaking during the episode, Mackie said that he shot Hurt Locker in 2007. But he was filming another movie in North Carolina at the time, which was being “directed by quite possibly the worst director to ever direct,” and added that because the movie’s schedule was pushed further, the Captain America: Brave New World actor had to pull out of Hurt Locker.

After Mackie was forced to drop out, the team behind The Hurt Locker offered the role of Sergeant JT Sanborn to another actor. However, the actor refused the remuneration. This twist turned into Mackie’s golden opportunity since the filmmakers chose to wait for his availability.

What was the other project?

Mackie did not name the project directly during the interview, but it is widely believed to be Bolden, a troubled biopic on jazz musician Buddy Bolden, according to another Fandomwire report. Directed by Daniel Pritzker, the film began production in 2006 but was not released until 2019 due to creative and logistical issues.

In contrast, Mackie was all praises for Hurt Locker maker Kathryn Bigelow. He said the moment he landed in Jordan’s Amman, he and Bigelow hit the ground running.

The Hurt Locker, which starred Jeremy Renner alongside Mackie, became a hit and won six Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director. Mackie’s performance as a member of a bomb disposal unit in Iraq marked a turning point in his career.

Mackie, speaking about the film, told Variety that The Hurt Locker was probably one of the most important acting experiences he has had.

Anthony Mackie and Jeremy Renner’s paths likely to cross again

Renner and Mackie then went on to star in Marvel’s Avengers franchise. While Mackie is confirmed to appear in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, Renner’s return is still uncertain. However, fans could see the two reunite in Avengers: Secret Wars, which will be released on December 17, 2027.

