Ariana Grande calls haters' criticism about her high-pitched voice ‘interesting’: ‘It’s just so funny because…'

ANI |
Feb 04, 2025 07:40 PM IST

Singer-songwriter and actress Ariana Grande reacted to the criticism that she now speaks with a higher-pitched voice than in the past.

Singer-songwriter and actress Ariana Grande, reacted to the criticism that she now speaks with a higher-pitched voice than in the past.

Ariana Grande hits back at haters for criticising her high-pitched voice.
Ariana Grande hits back at haters for criticising her high-pitched voice.

(Also Read: Ariana Grande clarifies she is ‘4 years clean’ from botox after joking about cosmetic surgery during award speech)

Ariana Grande addresses crticisim around her voice

"The thing that I do that perplexes people so much--and it's just so funny because if you're a person who uses their voice, you know about this," said Ariana on the recent episode of the Smartless podcast, "is if I have a long day of press or if I have to sing, I'll place my voice a little higher," she added, reported E News.

Grande, whose performance in Wicked earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress, added, "I'll change my vocal placement to kind of preserve. But that is just something that's healthy for the voice. It's just basically pitching your voice up a tiny bit," as per the outlet.

Ariana hits back at the haters

Ariana Grande, who began dating her Wicked costar Ethan Slater in 2023 also addressed the haters directly, calling their criticism "interesting," reported E News.

"It's just a normal thing for vocalists," she continued. “But people are like, 'That's not her natural voice.' And I'm like, 'Well, it is actually, but it's just a little higher. All of it is natural,” she further added.

She has already responded to the online critics about her voice as Wicked's Glinda the Good Witch last year, saying, "It's so funny because I've talked about it a zillion times," she shared, "and people are still like, 'Where's your real voice?' And I'm like, 'Well, they all are," reported E News.

Meanwhile, Ariana Grande will be competing against Monica Barbaro, Zoe Saldana, Felicity Jones, and Isabella Rossellini for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. If she wins, it will be her first-ever Oscar.

