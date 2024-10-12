Ben Affleck caught off guard by J.Lo's post-divorce interview, knows ‘she’ll talk about it forever'

Jennifer Lopez’s recent interview about her divorce came as a shocker to Ben Affleck as he was not expecting her to spill the beans so soon to the public. The singer recently had a chat with Interview magazine where she opened up about her divorce with Affleck. Lopez filed for divorce in August after the two spent the entire summer apart including the singer’s birthday and their second anniversary. FILE - Jennifer Lopez's candid interview about her divorce surprised Ben Affleck, who didn't expect her to discuss it so soon. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez is ‘grateful’ to Ben Affleck for one ‘beautiful’ thing in her life despite tough year

J.Lo’s recent interview shocks Ben Affleck

An insider revealed that the actor did not “get a heads up” about her interview which was released on Wednesday, October 9 but “he assumed that it would eventually happen," as reported by OK! Magazine. The source told a news outlet, “Ben knows that she will talk about the breakup forever. He would love for her not to talk about it, but he feels she will always speak out." They added that the on-and-off romance with Lopez "is a part of his life just as much as anything else. He's never going to get away from it."

The source also claimed that, regardless, Affleck is “OK with however Jen has to deal with it." The source also divulged, “People deal with loss and breakup in their own way, and this is what Jen had to do and Ben has to accept it.” This for the Batman actor means “keeping things to himself, “especially major details about their relationship."

Also Read: North West shades mom Kim Kardashian for not cooking in 2 years, gushes over ‘my dad’ Kanye West

Jennifer Lopez’s recent interview

In her interview, Lopez discussed how after four divorces, being single is a “new territory” which can often feel “lonely, unfamiliar, scary and sad." She revealed that her split with Affleck changed her for the better. She said during the interview, “When you sit in those feelings and go, ‘These things are not going to kill me,’ it’s like, ‘Actually, I am capable of joy and happiness all by myself’.” She added, “I can’t be looking for happiness in other people. I have to have happiness within myself."