Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Blake Lively’s lawyer claims Justin Baldoni is trying to ‘bury’ her using legal tactics

ByBhavika Rathore
Apr 04, 2025 09:58 PM IST

Blake Lively’s legal team claims Justin Baldoni is 'trying to destroy’ her while attacking victim protection laws in a high-profile lawsuit.

Blake Lively's legal team has accused Justin Baldoni and his representatives of trying to silence victims and "bury" her sexual harassment claims. The allegations surfaced after Baldoni filed a response to her motion to dismiss his $400 million lawsuit. In a statement released to Us Weekly on April 4, Lively’s lawyers, Mike Gottlieb and Esra Hudson, addressed the ongoing legal battle and the latest developments.

Blake Lively's legal team accuses Justin Baldoni of trying to silence her sexual harassment claims. (Photos by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP))
Blake Lively's legal team accuses Justin Baldoni of trying to silence her sexual harassment claims. (Photos by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP))

Also Read: Val Kilmer's kids Mercedes and Jack address ‘extraordinary’ dad's tragic death

Lively’s lawyer accuses Baldoni of trying to ‘destroy’ her

The statement from Lively’s legal team read, “Baldoni, [Steve] Sarowitz and the rest of the Wayfarer Parties are now arguing that nobody should be protected by the sexual harassment privilege. They’re not just saying that it doesn’t apply to Ms Lively — they’re saying it’s unconstitutional and no woman should ever have these protections.”

It further read, “That’s right: Justin Baldoni, the man who has built his brand on supposedly speaking up for victims, believes that the First Amendment rights of victims of sexual assault and harassment to speak out should give way to the rights of perpetrators to sue their victims ‘into oblivion.’”

The statement also alleged that the 40-year-old actor and his legal team are “so hell-bent on trying to destroy Blake Lively that they are willing to shred a law designed to protect all victims just to make sure they ‘bury’ one," as reported by US Weekly.

Also Read: Russell Brand made rare comments on Katy Perry divorce just hours before rape, sexual assault charges

Baldoni’s lawyer responds to Lively’s request for dismissal

By the end of last month, the Gossip Girl alum filed a motion to dismiss as she described Baldoni’s claims as “vengeful and rambling” and an abuse of the legal system. On Thursday, April 3, his lawyer, Bryan Freedman defended his client’s complaint in his response.

He stated that Baldoni’s complaints allegedly outline “Lively’s calculated efforts first to extort and manipulate” Baldoni and his Wayfarer Studios production team “into ceding total control over the film It Ends with Us and then to defame and scapegoat them when her plan backfired.”

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Blake Lively’s lawyer claims Justin Baldoni is trying to ‘bury’ her using legal tactics
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On