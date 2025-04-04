Blake Lively’s lawyer claims Justin Baldoni is trying to ‘bury’ her using legal tactics

Blake Lively's legal team has accused Justin Baldoni and his representatives of trying to silence victims and "bury" her sexual harassment claims. The allegations surfaced after Baldoni filed a response to her motion to dismiss his $400 million lawsuit. In a statement released to Us Weekly on April 4, Lively’s lawyers, Mike Gottlieb and Esra Hudson, addressed the ongoing legal battle and the latest developments. Blake Lively's legal team accuses Justin Baldoni of trying to silence her sexual harassment claims. (Photos by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP))

Lively’s lawyer accuses Baldoni of trying to ‘destroy’ her

The statement from Lively’s legal team read, “Baldoni, [Steve] Sarowitz and the rest of the Wayfarer Parties are now arguing that nobody should be protected by the sexual harassment privilege. They’re not just saying that it doesn’t apply to Ms Lively — they’re saying it’s unconstitutional and no woman should ever have these protections.”

It further read, “That’s right: Justin Baldoni, the man who has built his brand on supposedly speaking up for victims, believes that the First Amendment rights of victims of sexual assault and harassment to speak out should give way to the rights of perpetrators to sue their victims ‘into oblivion.’”

The statement also alleged that the 40-year-old actor and his legal team are “so hell-bent on trying to destroy Blake Lively that they are willing to shred a law designed to protect all victims just to make sure they ‘bury’ one," as reported by US Weekly.

Baldoni’s lawyer responds to Lively’s request for dismissal

By the end of last month, the Gossip Girl alum filed a motion to dismiss as she described Baldoni’s claims as “vengeful and rambling” and an abuse of the legal system. On Thursday, April 3, his lawyer, Bryan Freedman defended his client’s complaint in his response.

He stated that Baldoni’s complaints allegedly outline “Lively’s calculated efforts first to extort and manipulate” Baldoni and his Wayfarer Studios production team “into ceding total control over the film It Ends with Us and then to defame and scapegoat them when her plan backfired.”