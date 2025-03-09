Blake Lively slammed for being a ‘delusional’ crybaby about the lighting at SXSW premiere

When another moment of ‘Another Simple Favor’ red carpet event went viral, social media went into overdrive with backlash for Blake Lively. US actress Blake Lively attends the world premiere of "Another Simple Favor" during the 2025 SXSW Conference and Festival at The Paramount Theatre on March 7, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP)(AFP)

The controversy arose because Lively reportedly disliked the bright yellow backdrop, which she did not think flattered her as it was lit.

The viral video showed the Gossip Girl alum gesturing to her costar Michele Morrone to move away from the background while photographers snapped pictures. Shortly after, Lively's team surrounded her, adjusting her look to ensure she got the perfect shot.

Much of the backlash appears to stem from Lively’s ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni. The actress has accused him of misconduct, while Baldoni has filed a countersuit, claiming defamation.

Netizens are harshly bashing Lively

Like one user posted, “Blake Lively, AKA Plantation Barbie, did a ‘costume change’ on the red carpet for Another Simple Favor's premiere at SXSW. Is she serious? The delusion and narcissism is egregious.”

“I’ve never understood why Blake Lively was considered a fashion icon,” another commented.

During the same red carpet event, Lively’s Another Simple Favor costar, Anna Kendrick, was asked about the situation but chose to remain neutral.

“Why, what happened?” Kendrick responded when a Variety journalist brought up how the movie was being affected by Lively’s legal issues. “I did Ayahuasca, and the last year of my life is just gone, but I've heard the movie is amazing.”

Reports have long suggested that Kendrick and Lively have a strained relationship, with rumours of a behind-the-scenes feud. Their body language at the event further fueled speculation.

Body language expert Judi James analyzed their interactions, telling the Daily Mail that the pair seemed tense while taking photos with director Paul Feig.

“Their ‘red carpet’ smiles do look rather tempered or subdued here, Blake's lips are closed while Anna's smile lacks the traits of real joy, like rounded cheeks or eye crinkling,” James observed.

She also noted that Feig “seems to have been enlisted as a handy ‘airbag’ buffer between” the two actresses. “Blake is performing an eye-smile but Anna's ‘smile’ doesn't seem to have reached her eyes,” the body language expert added.