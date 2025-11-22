Bruce Willis' daughter Rumer gives heartbreaking update on his health: ‘The truth is…’

Rumer Willis recently shared a heartbreaking update on her father, Bruce Willis's dementia battle. The Armageddon star was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia (PPA), a subtype of frontotemporal dementia (FTD), in 2022. At the time, his ex-wife, Demi Moore, shared a statement announcing his retirement. Since then, the 70-year-old has remained out of the public eye as his family looks after him. Rumer Willis gives heartbreaking update on her father, Bruce Willis' dementia battle(Instagram)

Bruce Willis' daughter shares heartbreaking health update on him

On Thursday, Rumer took to Instagram to reply to a fan who asked her: “How's your dad doing?” She admitted that “people always ask this question.” The 37-year-old explained that the question is “a hard one to answer because the truth is, anybody with FTD is not doing great.”

The Escort star further shared that her father is “doing OK in terms of somebody who’s dealing with frontotemporal dementia.” Despite “those parameters” affecting how she views the situation, Rumer said she is “so happy and grateful” to be able to hug Bruce.

“Whether he recognises [her] or not,” Rumer said she believes he “recognises the love.” She added that she can still see a “spark of him” in Bruce before expressing her gratitude that her daughter, Louetta, 2, gets to see her grandfather.

In addition to Rumer, Bruce shares two daughters - Scout Willis, 34, and Tallulah Willis, 31, with his ex-wife, Moore. He also shares young daughters, Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11, with his wife Emma Heming Willis, whom he married in 2009.

Rumer's update on Bruce's health comes after Emma opened up on how her husband's new living arrangements have made him feel “a lot calmer.” In September, the 47-year-old told People that “it was the hardest thing” for her to relocate the actor to a separate home. But it was better for him as his neurodegenerative disease “requires a calm and serene atmosphere.”